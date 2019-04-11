Lok Sabha elections 2019: For Tamil Nadu’s only transgender candidate, a fight for equality

Increasing levels of awareness in society have helped M Radha, the only trans candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, reach out to the people of her constituency. Claiming that she hasn’t yet received any negative feedback while campaigning, she says she gains people’s attention with her affection.

Advertising

“There is now awareness about the transgender community. People are welcoming us, asking me to sit down and eat, drink coffee with them. It wasn’t like this before,” Radha tells indianexpress.com, adding that the Supreme Court’s verdict last year striking down Section 377, which criminalised homosexuality, is a big factor in bringing about this change.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, people who were afraid to speak out and be open about their identity have gotten the strength,” she says. “But there’s more work to do; the verdict says trans people should have equality in terms of marriage, education, legal heirship, etc. This has not been implemented in the state.”

A cook by profession, Radha is contesting the April 18 polls as an Independent from Chennai South constituency. She is among only a handful of transgender candidates who have filed their nominations from across the country. If elected, she will be the first transgender in Parliament.

Unlike the other contestants in the fray, Radha says she has no aides or megaphone or even a vehicle to help her campaign. With support from her community and just a little money, she has been going from door-to-door on a cycle along with her friend Nila to speak to voters.

“Other parties try to win over the electorate with money, but I have won their affection with who I am,” Radha says, as she exudes confidence at garnering at least one lakh votes.

Radha, who has a Bachelors degree in Economics and Masters in English, has promised residents of her constituency a solution to the water crisis, and garbage and drainage problems. At the national level, she wants to raise issues of unemployment, sexual abuse and under-representation of the transgender community.

On being allotted the ‘Computer Mouse’ symbol, Radha says this is symbolic of ensuring every child is given access to education. “Without a mouse, you cannot use a computer and similarly, without education, there will not be equality in society,” she says.