Why voters in some parts of Andhra queued up at polling booths till midnight

Faulty EVMs and incidents of violence delayed voting in some parts of Andhra Pradesh well past the deadline, and in some parts of the state, the polling was held till Thursday midnight. Polling for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats were held across the state on Thursday, but polling in over 300 booths across the state continued to be conducted well after the scheduled deadline of 6 pm.

Advertising

Till 6 pm, over 74 per cent voting was recorded in the state for all the seats combined.

Faulty EVMs

When polling began at 7 am, 344 EVMs did not function properly, which resulted in a delay in voting in 110 booths. Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that 319 EVM issues were resolved in a couple of hours. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said, “The percentage of Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPAT units that had to be replaced in Andhra was 0.98%, 1.04% and 1.6%. This is not a high figure.”

However, faulty EVMs resulted in polling being carried out in some booths till after midnight. A PTI report said technical glitches in EVMs hampered polling in over 380 booths during the day. As a result, many voters returned home after a long wait.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Two killed in Andhra violence, charges of rigging in Bengal as elections kick off

After the authorities rectified the defects, and in some cases replaced some of the faulty EVMs, the poll process resumed. Voters who had reached their respective polling stations before the scheduled deadline of 6 pm were allowed to cast their vote later.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, who contested from the Mangalagiri Assembly seat, staged a protest at a polling station in Tadepalli town late on Thursday night alleging that basic facilities weren’t provided to voters.

“Voters are made to wait in queue for hours because the EVMs and VVPATs did not function. Not even drinking water was available for them,” Lokesh said.

Violence

Polling agents and activists of the TDP and YSRCP clashed outside booths at many places. One activist each from the TDP and YSCRP were killed after a clash outside a polling booth at Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP of intimidating voters to reduce voter turnout for their benefit, while YSRCP leaders Vijay Sai Reddy and S P Y Reddy accused TDP leaders of assaulting their party’s polling agents.

At Sattenpalle in Guntur, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was attacked by alleged YSRCP activists who accused him of urging voters at Inumetla village to vote for the TDP.

This was the first general election held in Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation in 2014. Polls were also held for all its Assembly seats simultaneously with a pitched battle between TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy.