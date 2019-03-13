Lok Sabha elections: Expelled TMC MP Anupam Hazra, two Bengal legislators join BJP

In its bid to put up a fierce fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the BJP has left its doors open for leaders from opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

After having brought in two MPs and two MLAs already, BJP leaders said they would be giving them party tickets.

“It’s just a trailer.. the film is yet to begin,” BJP leader Mukul Roy, who played a key role in bringing the leaders from other parties, said.

“The wave is against Mamata Banerjee… this Lok Sabha election will see that the TMC is finished,” he said as he welcomed Anupam Hazra, who won the 2014 polls on a TMC ticket, Congress legislator Dulal Chandra Bar and CPM leader Khagen Murmu, a three-term MLA, to the party at the BJP headquarters. Hazra, who won from Bolpur, was expelled from the TMC in January for anti-party activities.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, said Roy — who was once considered close to Banerjee — had “taken the TMC to its peak but was now determined to bring it to a zero”.

With the TMC denying tickets to seven Lok Sabha MPs, the BJP leaders said more would be joining the party before the discussions on candidates begins on March 15. “You will see more such functions (leaders from other parties joining the BJP) at the party headquarters,” said a BJP leader.

“These leaders are joining the BJP to oppose and defeat Banerjee and TMC,” Roy said.

The BJP, however, faced some embarrassing moments when TMC’s Bhatpara MLA Arjun Singh, who was also expected to join the party on Tuesday, changed his mind at the last minute. Singh was expected to be fielded against TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi in Barrackpore. Sources said Singh was in Delhi on Tuesday morning, but left after TMC leadership intervened and mollified him. The BJP then managed to bring Murmu and Bar to the party office.

In the afternoon, Banerjee appointed Singh as Jharkhand in-charge of her party. BJP leaders said Singh would “certainly” join the BJP in the coming days. Party sources said Deepa Dasmunsi, former MP and wife of former Union minister Priya Ranjan Das Munsi, could also join the BJP.

Deepa is learned to be upset with the Congress leadership, which is not keen to field a candidate in Raiganj, where CPM’s Mohammed Salim has been declared as candidate. Deepa was Raiganj MP from 2009 to 2014, but lost 2014 polls by a narrow margin.

West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha, is crucial for the BJP, which had focused on Coromandel states after saturating its electoral gains in the Hindi heartland.

In the panchayat elections last year, the BJP emerged as the second biggest player in the state politics.