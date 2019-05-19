Exit Poll Results 2019 India Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates: First polls call it for NDA

Toggle Menu
Exit Poll Results 2019, Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 India LIVE Updates: According to exit poll results released after the end of voting for the seventh and last phase of polling, the BJP-led NDA is likely to form next government.

Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: The exit polls will give an indication of the national mood ahead of the counting of votes on May 23.

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As the intense election battle came to a close with the conclusion of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, three exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 300 seats and return to form its second successive government. In the 2014 elections, the NDA together won 336 seats.

India TV predicts a landslide 7 out of 7 seat win in Delhi for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all of these seven seats with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

How to watch Lok Sabha elections exit poll results live

However, exit polls have often proved to be unreliable in the past. For instance, exit polls on the 2004 Lok Sabha polls wrongly predicted the BJP-led NDA coalition winning again, while in 2009 they underestimated Congress-led UPA’s seat share. In 2014, however, most of the exit polls turned out to be accurate with BJP securing a majority of its own.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 exit poll results released. Read in Bengali | Tamil | Malayalam

Three exit polls predict thumping win for NDA

Three exit polls have predicted a big win for the NDA. Two exit polls said the BJP-led NDA will win more than 300 seats and return to form its second successive government. Times Now-VMR says NDA will win 306 and UPA 132 seats.

In the 2014 elections, the NDA together won 336 seats. The BJP swept all seats in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and virtually won all of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh (71 out of 80) as well as Bihar with allies.

India Today-Axis predicts win for YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh

According to India Today-Axis, YSR Congress is expected to win anywhere between 18 to 20 seats in Andhra Pradesh while TDP will be down to 4 to 6 seats. In the 2014 elections, N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had bagged 16 and emerged as the single largest party with a vote share of 40.8 per cent. The second-biggest party was the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party, which won 8 seats with 45.7 per cent votes.

Why exit polls have often proved to be unreliable in the past

In India, exit polls have often proved to be unreliable. There have been several instances when they have predicted the verdict of an election incorrectly. For instance, exit polls on the 2004 Lok Sabha polls wrongly predicted the BJP-led NDA coalition winning again, while in 2009 they underestimated Congress-led UPA’s seat share. In 2014, however, most of the exit polls turned out to be accurate with BJP securing a majority of its own. READ THE STORY HERE

Here is how Uttar Pradesh voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections

Riding on a 'Modi wave', BJP had swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning 71 of the 80 seats with a vote share of 42.6%. The Samajwadi Party, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, was reduced to just 5 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

In 2014, BJP secured majority, winning 282 seats

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, riding a wave of anger and frustration with the previous UPA government, Narendra Modi led the BJP to an unprecedented victory. Its tally of 282 seats marked the end of a successive coalition government since 1989. The Congress, on the contrary, was decimated as it drew a blank in seven states and could not register double digits in any. The grand old party managed to win a mere 44 seats in its worst performance ever. The NDA together won 336 seats.

Lok Sabha elections: Exit polls to be announced shortly

The voter turnout for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 61 per cent till 6 pm in 59 constituencies across eight states on Sunday. Now, all eyes will shift to the exit polls, which will be announced at 6.30 pm. The fate of all political parties in the fray will be decided on May 23 and most importantly it will determine whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government can secure a majority of its own for the second time or the Congress-led opposition can stage a surprise comeback. Follow elections 2019 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates

Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: Riding a wave of anger and frustration with the previous UPA government, Narendra Modi led the BJP to an unprecedented victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Its tally of 282 seats marked the end of a successive coalition government since 1989. The NDA together won 336 seats. The Congress, on the contrary, was decimated as it drew a blank in seven states and could not register double digits in any. The grand old party managed to win a mere 44 seats in its worst performance ever.

