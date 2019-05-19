Exit Poll Results 2019 India Lok Sabha elections LIVE Updates: First polls call it for NDA

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: As the intense election battle came to a close with the conclusion of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, three exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 300 seats and return to form its second successive government. In the 2014 elections, the NDA together won 336 seats.

India TV predicts a landslide 7 out of 7 seat win in Delhi for the BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all of these seven seats with a vote share of 46.6 per cent.

However, exit polls have often proved to be unreliable in the past. For instance, exit polls on the 2004 Lok Sabha polls wrongly predicted the BJP-led NDA coalition winning again, while in 2009 they underestimated Congress-led UPA’s seat share. In 2014, however, most of the exit polls turned out to be accurate with BJP securing a majority of its own.