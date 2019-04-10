Lok Sabha elections: Ex-minister Bharat Solanki vs farmer Bharat Solanki

Former Union minister and Congress’ candidate for Anand Lok Sabha constituency Bharat Solanki not only has to fight this election against the BJP candidate, but also against a namesake of his — a farmer named Bharat Solanki is one of the Independent candidates among the total of 10 people contesting elections from the seat.

Advertising

Originally 20 people had filed nominations from Anand. This number fell to 10 after the last date for withdrawing nominations passed.

This is the first election for the 38-year-old Solanki who shares his name with the Congress candidate. A resident of Petlad in Anand, he claimed that he wanted to join politics to “work for the people”. This Solanki, with his group of 20-30 supporters, has begun a door-to-door campaign seeking votes too.

When asked whether he might divert the votes from the Congress candidate, being a namesake, he said, “The Congress candidate has also been a union minister and is a known face, but I am going door-to-door to meet people so that they recognise me by face and not just by name. I don’t know if I will divert votes, but of course I will garner votes.”

Farmer Solanki campaigns before he begins work at his farm and again in the night. His poll promises include education for all, jobs and employment for the youth, and solutions to farmers’ problems. Asked if he would ever consider joining any political party, he said he was not interested in “party-based politics”.

While namesakes are said to have created confusions among citizens leading to a split in votes, the Election Commission in March this year announced that EVMs and postal ballot papers would carry the photographs of all the candidates to help voters identify the political leaders in the fray.

Congress candidate Bharat Solanki, on being asked about his namesake contesting from Anand, said that it was an old tactic that BJP used when the party was about to lose. “People have become aware now and they vote for the symbol, so it doesn’t bother me. Even in 2004 and 2009, my namesakes were fielded as Independents and they got around 1,000 votes.”