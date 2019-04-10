Lok Sabha elections: EC seeks report on Vaghani’s ‘haramzada’ remark on Congress

Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the speech of BJP state president Jitu Vaghani who while seeking votes for his party in Surat on Sunday targeted the Opposition Congress and asked voters to “recognise” the “haramzada” (those born illegitimately) who have “sinful minds” and only want to “harass” people.

Advertising

“Since the incident happened in Surat, the district collector has been asked to conduct an inquiry,” Murali Krishna told The Indian Express.

The collector is expected to submit his report on Wednesday.

The CEO said he did not receive any complaint against Vaghani’s speech but that the inquiry was initiated on the basis of media reports. “We did not receive any complaint but it was reported in the media, which brought it to our notice,” Murali Krishna said.

On Monday, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Vadodara too had taken cognisance of Waghodia BJP MLA Madhu Srivastav’s speech during an election campaign rally on Saturday in his Assembly constituency, when he threatened to “finish off” those who fail to vote for the BJP. The DEO on Monday served a show cause notice on Srivastav, giving him two days’ time to reply.

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said one should speak within limits. He was responding when asked to comment on the public statements made by Vaghani and Srivasta, at a formal interaction with media persons after releasing the Gujarati version of the BJP’s election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at the party state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

However, Rupani added that at the moment no disciplinary action against the concerned leaders was not necessary from within party as it was a matter of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and not that of indiscipline within party.

“One should speak within limits while talking about someone personally…In the temptation of election, nobody’s tongue should slip…There should be issue-based discussions,” Rupani said. Nevertheless, when asked if the party leadership had told its state president Vaghani not to use such language, Rupani defended him. “The meaning of the state president’s statement was different,” he said. “As far as Madhu Srivastav is concerned, I have said it earlier also that nobody should speak intimidating language. And the Election Commission has given (him) notice and (he) will give his reply. But all should maintain control when we are celebrating elections like a festival…”

It was when he was asked hether disciplinary action would be taken against Srivastav that Rupani said it was a matter of MCC and that Srivastav and the BJP’s Vadodara unit would give their reply to the Election Commission after which the party will discuss the matter internally.

BJP MLA Madhu Srivastav, had while addressing a rally in Vadodara recently threatened to ‘finish off’ those who fail to vote for BJP. The Election Commission has served Srivastav a showcause notice to him.