Lok Sabha elections: 4,000 cops deployed in Gurgaon

Around 4,000 police personnel and more than 1,300 home guards will be deployed across Gurgaon to ensure free and fair elections Sunday, police said. Officials said there are 11.65 lakh voters in four Vidhan Sabha constituencies which make up Gurgaon. Of 1,122 booths, 69 are ‘sensitive’ and 89 ‘highly sensitive’ ones.

“All 57 PCR vehicles and 98 riders will be deployed Sunday, with one rider at each checkpoint. A reserve force will also be kept with the police commissioner which can be used in any adverse situation. For better communication, special staff has been deployed in the police control room, which will be in touch with all police stations and patrolling parties,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.