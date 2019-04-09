Delhi CEO’s office asks heads of various departments to ensure compliance of poll code

The CEO’s office in Delhi has asked heads of various departments under the Delhi government to ensure compliance of the poll code after it received a complaint that MLAs were allegedly “alluring” voters in the garb of undertaking field inspections during installation of CCTV cameras in the city.

Advertising

In a letter to all principal secretaries and secretaries of the Delhi government, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi has said the matter appears to be “violation of instructions”.

The CEO’s office said it is in receipt of a complaint that certain public representatives or MLAs were allegedly “alluring” the voters in the garb of field inspections during installation of CCTV cameras in residential colonies and market places in their respective constituencies.

The poll panel has also attached instructions containing point number 2 and 5 of Chapter 4 – special measures taken by the Election Commission to enforce the model code. Click here for more election news

“It appears to be a violation of instructions contained in point-2 and 5…All are requested to comply with the above instruction, in letter and spirit,” the CEO office stated.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has been installing CCTV cameras across the national capital, saying it will contribute towards the safety of women.

Last month, the CEO office had also received several complaints about various departments of the AAP government and BJP-ruled MCDs which had started work on projects before the poll code came into force and had sought formal approvals later, an official said.

The CEO office had shot off a letter to head of departments, saying the projects that actually started on the ground after obtaining all necessary permission, before the poll code came into force, can be continued.