Lok Sabha elections: Delhi BJP candidate list to be out by April 5

The BJP will announce its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies by April 5, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said Thursday. The capital will go to polls on May 12. Party leaders said they were expecting the announcement of an AAP-Congress tie-up this month but with uncertainty over it, the BJP has decided to declare its list so candidates get enough time to campaign.

Sources said that there are chances of candidates being changed in at least three constituencies, either in East Delhi, Northwest Delhi, New Delhi or Chandni Chowk. Click here for more election news

Meenakshi Lekhi is the incumbent MP from New Delhi, Udit Raj from Northwest, Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk and Maheish Girri from East Delhi. The MPs, however, denied that there will be any changes and said they will be contesting from their own seats.

“In some cases, the Delhi RSS unit is not happy as some have been overtly critical about the party in the open, instead of limiting their grievances to the party forum,” a senior leader said.

“There has also been negative feedback against some (MPs) by their own district presidents… some might lose tickets…,” he added.

During past feedback meetings, leaders had also suggested that BJP campaigns in the capital should mostly be centred around the PM as the performances of most MPs are not good enough to seek votes in their name.

A senior party leader had said that during feedback sessions conducted by leaders such as Jai Bhan Pawaiya and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, most office-bearers said there is anti-incumbency against the MPs but not against Modi.