Hardlook: Poll position

The sight of men, young and old, shuffling cards, occasionally engaging in banter under large trees in Delhi’s municipal parks perhaps best represents the lunch hours of the city’s government employees. The parks empty out as the shadows grow longer.

So a similar sight at Mangol Puri, a neighbourhood on the city’s fringes, shouldn’t appear unusual. Except lunch is a good two hours away and there are no government offices in the vicinity. And the parks remain occupied well into the afternoon.

On a busy weekday, nearly every park in the area has men engrossed in the world of spades, clubs, diamonds and hearts. “Aapko kya lagta hai ye dekh ke? Kaam dhanda nahi hoga kisika? Aapko sahi lagta hai,” said Jaswant (55), who had to quit his job as a chowkidar (security guard) owing to failing health.

He pointed to a row of transport vans parked outside. “Had business been robust, you would not have seen these standing here right now. But there’s so little work; naturally men are whiling away their time,” said Jaswant, a resident of Mangol Puri’s S Block, as others briefly looked up to nod.

One would be tempted to infer from this conversation that unemployment will weigh heavily on the minds of these men when they vote on May 12, the day of polling for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies. “Par desh ka naam agey badha hai, surgical strikes hua hai. We will vote keeping desh ka hitt (national interest) in mind,” said Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sultan Pur Majra.

Conversations with dozens of people captured by The Indian Express across the city’s seven constituencies suggest that linear conclusions based on dissatisfaction over bread-and-butter issues may not reflect the complete picture. Mangol Puri and Sultan Pur Majra are two of the 10 assembly segments in North West Delhi, where AAP’s Gugan Singh, BJP’s Hans Raj Hans and Congress’s Rajesh Lilothia are contesting. The reserved, predominantly rural constituency has the highest number of electors in the city, 23.71 lakh.

Campaigning is yet to gain momentum here as the lingering hope of an AAP-Congress alliance had kept both camps in a state of suspended animation, while BJP kept delaying the announcement of a candidate owing to outgoing MP Udit Raj’s public display of resentment against the denial of a ticket. Raj eventually switched to the Congress.

In 2014, AAP’s Rakhi Birla, the current Mangol Puri MLA, had lost to Raj by 1.6 lakh votes. At 5.23 lakh, she had polled the maximum number of votes among all seven AAP candidates. But five years down the line, Birla’s performance as MLA has put AAP on the back foot, with people across the board expressing disappointment with her work.

“Gugan Singh is a local face, BJP and Congress ones are outsiders. But people are so angry with Rakhi that anti-BJP voters will end up reviving Congress. Had Congress fielded Raj Kumar Chauhan, its prospects would have been brighter,” said Mahavir Singh, a retired government employee.

Local Jats, present in large numbers in Bawana and Badli remain loyal to the BJP. Many don’t offer an explanation for their occasionally contradictory stands.

“I voted for the jhaadu (AAP) last time. They did work in education and brought down water and power bills. But they will get less votes this time. I am yet to make up my mind,” said Om Prakash of Sultan Pur Majra.

Chandni Chowk

Voices of Mangol Puri find an echo in Tri Nagar, one of the 10 assembly segments in Chandni Chowk. “The thing I like most about (PM) Modi was the answer he gave to Pakistan in Balakot. If someone comes into our home and fights with us, revenge is the best outcome,” said Sukhbhir Jain (56), who owns a packaging business.

But the fact that not everyone is buying into the overarching narrative of national security emerges when a rally by Union Minister and incumbent MP Harsh Vardhan, fighting for a second term from the seat, passes through narrow lanes. Vardhan is pitted against AAP’s Pankaj Gupta and Congress’s J P Agarwal.

“See that shop shut there, and the one next to it, and the one after? There’s so much sealing that happened here, did he ever come to check on us?” said Kishanraj Singhal (66). He said his trade business has suffered since the sealing in 2018. “We haven’t seen him since then. Even now, he did not come forward and ask how we are doing.”

At Dhirpur Village near Adarsh Nagar, AAP supporters gathered for a road show by Gupta, also the AAP’s national secretary. Civic infrastructure development appears to have increased the party’s popularity in the area. Rahul Kapil (26), a resident, said, “AAP’s work is visible here. A proper road was made two months ago, a sewer pipeline has been installed and there’s better water supply.”

Lokesh Kumar (28) added, “I was a BJP supporter, not anymore. They promised they would make centres for people to visit if they were facing problems. Nothing has happened… One of our biggest problems for years was water supply and that has been solved by our MLA.”

East Delhi

Despite all three candidates — AAP’s Atishi, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir and Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely — being involved in campaigning and sparring on the ground, the buzz around individual candidates remains low, with conversations veering towards national leaders or specific issues.

In fact, the refrain of “desh hitt” resonates in this trans-Yamuna constituency as well, with many of those largely satisfied with AAP government’s handling of local issues saying that they could make a different choice in the general elections. But there’s also a smattering of voices adhering to old loyalties. “In this area, we have always voted for the Congress — they have done good work for us in the past, we have no reason to look elsewhere,” said Mohsin (45), a cloth trader in Okhla’s Zakir Nagar.

Many like Kamla (55), a resident of Khichripur whose family’s breadwinner is her daily wager son-in-law, are concerned primarily with local issues. “We understand what we see before our eyes. I think AAP has done good work for us — they have given relief in water and electricity, opened a good school nearby. What else are ordinary people like us concerned about?”

Others have concerns over the “mahaul” in the country. “The communal disquiet the country has experienced in the last five years will be on my mind when I vote,” said SM Hussain (63), a property dealer from Trilokpuri.

New Delhi

Housing a large number of affluent residential colonies and trading hubs, buzzwords in this constituency — pay commission, HRA, dearness allowance — set it apart from the rest of the seats. Expressing dissatisfaction with the Seventh Pay Commission, Vikas Sharma, a resident of Gole Market, said: “The income in hand has not increased, only the HRA has been hiked and that is taking a toll. If both husband and wife work in the government, a large component of the pay is cut as HRA.”

Some recalled “people-friendly” policies of the Congress such as hiking DA for public sector employees. “Issues of religion and India-Pakistan are not our first priority. My family wants jobs, facilities in our locality,” said Rajkumar, a resident of Pilanji village.

Traders in Karol Bagh expressed resentment over the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored sealing drive. “We were running our shop for 15 years, but the past one year has been about fighting to save our livelihoods,” said Sushil Gupta, a shop owner.

The over 16.10 lakh voters here have a veteran, a sitting MP and a first-timer as their options. BJP’s sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi (51) will take on Congress’s old guard Ajay Maken (55), who has represented the seat twice. The AAP has fielded first-timer Brijesh Goyal (43), who heads the party’s traders wing.

South Delhi

Caste and community may play a crucial role in this constituency. Made up of posh neighbourhoods as well as resettlement colonies, South Delhi was secured by BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri in 2014. This time, his challengers are AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Congress’s Vijender Singh.

The constituency is a mix of farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and villages. Gurjar and Jat voters dominate a number of Assembly segments in the area. The constituency has a total of 42 villages, out of which 18 are dominated by Jats and 12 by the Gurjar community. While Bidhuri is a prominent leader from the Gurjar community, Singh from the Congress is a Jat. In areas such as Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar and Deoli, however, the Purvanchali population dominates.

Scarcity of water, sewage disposal, lack of infrastructure development and the elusive regularisation of unauthorised colonies are some of the issues on the lips of voters here. “Roads are still bad and there are times when we don’t get water for a week. All this will be a factor when we vote,” said Shakuntla (30) from Tigri village in Deoli assembly segment.

“We need someone who can understand our issues. A leader should be able to relate to our problems. We don’t want to vote for a candidate who will just visit our village twice year,” said Ram Prakash Singh, a resident of Bijwasan.

North East Delhi

Dotted by JJ clusters, among the highest in Delhi, this constituency occupies the last rank in terms of human development indicators in the capital. Roughly 300 of the 800 slum clusters in Delhi are located in East and North East Delhi areas such as Seelampur, Gokulpur and Karawal Nagar, which are also among the most densely populated. The constituency also has a few urban pockets like Yamuna Vihar, Timarpur, Harsh Vihar and Dilshad Garden.

The area is seeing a pitched battle between BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, Congress’s Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Dilip Pandey. As one travels through the district, different priorities emerge, with residents of slum clusters and unauthorised colonies stressing on the need to improve basic facilities, while the relatively affluent swearing by the ruling party’s emphasis on nationalism.

Pushpa Singh, who lives in Yamuna Vihar, said, “In Modi ji’s hand, the country is safe. You only tell, if not he, then who will become PM? All those who were abusing each other have come together to defeat him.” In a Seelampur jhuggi lives Sultana Amin (48) with a family of six. One corner of the shanty is used as a kitchen. Attached to it is a makeshift structure, which the family uses as a washroom.

Standing next to her, Sadia Hasan said, “This time, we will vote only for the party which gives us concrete proof that they will do something for the sanitation problem here.”

West Delhi

A slump in business, job security and lack of toilets are among issues that will dictate the choice of the voters of this constituency, home to both Punjabi neighbourhoods as well as Jat-dominated pockets.

Traders in bridal markets of Rajouri Garden, book markets of Tilak Nagar, the malls dotting Janakpuri claim that the effects of demonetisation still linger. But for some, the benefits of note ban outweigh the hardships one had to endure. Businessmen who voted for the BJP in 2014 maintain that despite a “dip” in earnings, they see no other option than the BJP. “The market is down. Our earnings have taken a hit. The South Delhi markets have fared better. But it’s not the main issue,” said Shiv Kumar, the owner of a bridal wear shop in Rajouri Garden.

Students from management colleges in the area have job security as their top priority. Shyam, a BTech student, said the “foreign trips” and the “power he projected to other countries” earned the PM his vote, but he remains anxious about a job. “We all read the job survey report. It was widely discussed in our college. But there is no other option. He (Modi) should help us out in the future,” Shyam said.

In villages of Najafgarh, issues include road connectivity, lack of hospitals, and crime. “We have to wait half an hour for a bus and there is no Metro. Our women still relieve themselves in the open,” said Naveen, a resident of Matiala.

Here, the fight is between sitting BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, Congress’s Mahabal Mishra, who has represented the seat in the past, and advocate Balbir Jakhar fielded by AAP.

— Reporting by Abhinav Rajput, Anand Mohan J, Astha Saxena, Mahender Singh Manral, Shivam Patel, Somya Lakhani, Sourav Roy Barman & Sukrita Baruah