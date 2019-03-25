Days after Ravindra Gaikwad denied ticket, his supporters reach Mumbai to protest

Two days after the Shiv Sena denied ticket to its Osmanabad MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the angered supporters of the leader on Sunday arrived in Mumbai to protest against the move and to meet party president Uddhav Thackeray.

Advertising

According to Sena leaders from Osmanabad, the supporters decided to reach Mumbai through private buses and cars after holding a meeting on Saturday. “Some of the buses were stopped at Tuljapur in Osmanabad and at Vashi in Navi Mumbai by the police asking them to return. Still, some of our activists managed to reach Shivaji Park through cars,” said a leader.

“The party has denied ticket to Gaikwad and we feel it is an injustice to him. Gaikwad has been with Sena since 1985 and has worked a lot to expand the party in Osmanabad and Latur districts. Those who have joined the Sena from Congress and NCP have opposed his candidature for the Lok Sabha and the party has given the seat to candidate backed by them. This is loyalty versus money power,” said Pradip Patil, a shakha pramukh from Osmanabad, who was stopped at Vashi.

On Friday, the Sena released its first list of 21 candidates in which it re-nominated 17 sitting MPs but dropped MP Ravindra Gaikwad from Osmanabad. The Sena leaders claimed that there was a lot of opposition from party workers, who accused Gaikwad of not maintaining a good rapport with them. Click for more election news.

The party has nominated Omraje Nimbalkar, former legislator from Osmanabad. The incident of Gaikwad assaulting an Air India staffer in 2017 had dented the party’s image a lot, the leader added.

Patil further claimed the party must reconsider its decision and field Gaikwad from the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. “If Gaikwad is not re-nominated, then it is likely that the Sena may lose the seat. It will only help the NCP candidate,” he added.

Another office bearer said the party had initially asked Gaikwad to start preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. “The activists are not able to understand the sudden change in the decision. Since Uddhav ji had to go Kolhpur for BJP-Sena’s joint rally, the party activists could not meet him,” the functionary said, adding that some of the activists are still in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad said that he, along with few key functionaries, might meet the party president on Monday.

“I have already told the activists not to protest but they are in no mood to listen. So, I along with few select functionaries will try to meet Uddhav ji to present the supporters’ feeling in front him,” he added.