CPM says will extend ‘all support to AAP’ in Delhi

The CPM Saturday announced that it will extend all possible assistance to AAP candidates in Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The capital votes on May 12.

The CPM had openly backed the AAP for the first time during the 2015 assembly polls in the capital. In the past, it has canvassed for BSP in the national capital.

Addressing a joint press conference at the AAP office , CPM Politburo member Nilotpal Basu said the Left party is preparing a strategy to “strengthen its support to AAP in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls”.

AAP Kerala in-charge Somnath Bharti announced that AAP has also decided to “extend unconditional support” to candidates of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the AAP has suspended its Kerala convenor C R Neelakand from primary membership of the party for “unilaterally and with no authority” offering unconditional support to candidates of Congress for the 2019 polls.

“Till a suitable person is found to be appointed as AAP Kerala convenor, party secretary P T Tufail will work as acting convenor,” Bharti said.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury share a good rapport. They have been a fixture at numerous Opposition-led agitations against the BJP-led Centre in the recent past. Yechury had also thanked Kejriwal for ordering a magisterial probe into the 2016 JNU sedition case. Incidentally, Kejriwal also shares a good equation with Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the Delhi Cabinet’s week-long dharna at the L-G’s office last year, Yechury had come out in support of Kejriwal and had joined an AAP-led protest march against the bureaucracy.