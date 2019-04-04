Constituency watch Yavatmal-Washim: Shiv Sena pick takes on rebels along with farm distress and anti-incumbency

SYNONYMOUS WITH agrarian distress, the Yavatmal-Washim constituency saw 254 farmer suicides, down from 386, in 2015, with Buldana moving to the top of the suicide table of Vidarbha.

But four-time Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawli will battle much more than this as she takes on Congress’s Manikrao Thakre in this election — voting here will take place in the first phase on April 11. Aside from the farm crisis and anti-incumbency, there is also a sulking Sena MLA from Digras constituency, Sanjay Rathod, and BJP’s rebellious P B Ade, who has filed his nomination as Independent.

Gawli is also not on the best of terms with Yavatmal BJP MLA Madan Yerawar, who faced a lot of protest from Shiv Sena during last year’s unprecedented water crunch in the district.

On the other side, Thakre’s nomination had shocked many in the party. Former minister Shivajirao Moghe of Congress had lost last time to Gawli by the narrowest margin in Vidarbha — a little over 80,000 votes — at the height of the Modi wave, when others lost by difference of over two to three lakh. He was the top contender for the ticket this time. Click here for more election news

While Moghe belongs to the Scheduled Tribes, Thakre is from Tirale community, which is the most dominant Kunbi sub-caste in the constituency and was, hence, seen to work in Thakre’s advantage. Gawli, too, is a Kunbi but from a miniscule Ghatole sub-caste.

Thakre last won an election in 1999 from then Darwha constituency, now merged with Digras. In 2004, he lost to Rathod from Digras when he was the minister of state for home. Since then, he hasn’t fought an election. But he was president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee between 2008 and 2015, a record seven years. “Thakre is banking on Dalit-Muslim-Kunbi factor along with anti-incumbency against Gawli,” said a BJP leader.

When The Indian Express caught up with him in Bahbulgaon, Thakre was confident about his prospects. “I have risen from the grassroots. I won from gram panchayat, was zilla parishad chief and then won four consecutive Assembly elections. A gap of 20 years is not a problem for me since I have always remained connected to the party organisation. I didn’t fight elections because I was entrusted the responsibility of leading the state unit. Now, I am getting an overwhelming response wherever I am going.”

All major party leaders, including his rival for the nomination, Shivajirao Moghe, have showed up at his rally. A BJP bigwig conceded that Gawli was battling anti-incumbency.

Yavatmal has an electoral size of over 19 lakh voters with Kunbis and Banjaras being numerically equally strong — up to 3.5 lakh each. Dalits and Muslims together, and tribals, constitute roughly the same number. Then there are other castes like Telis and Dhangars in good measure.

Gawli is, however, sanguine. “I have won here four consecutive terms and people have seen my work, like railway line connecting Yavatmal to Nanded and broad-gauging of the British-era Shakuntala Express. I am also trying to get some industries here.”

In the rural areas, the Congress is highlighting how Prime Minister Narendra Modi “deceived” farmers by not fulfilling the promises given to farmers at Dabhadi village in the district in the pre-poll ‘chai pe charcha’ programme in 2014. They are also highlighting “failure” of various schemes like loan waiver, distress aids under various heads and farm insurance among others.

Agrarian distress “is not so much an election issue”, said Gawli, pointing to government schemes like wells, farm ponds, jalyukta shivar to farmers. “Now, I will be giving priority to river-linking project to help increase irrigation and drinking water supply in the constituency,” she added.

What might help her is that even in the rural parts of this “cotton district”, many farmers seem to have a soft corner for the PM even as they list their problems.

For farmers Suresh Wani, Yashwant Sabane, Madhukar Thakre and Gunwant Bhoyar from Kalamb and Shankarpur villages, the problems are a low arhar yield — only one-third of what was expected; lack of aid to cotton farmers whose crop was affected by pink bollworm; non-disbursal of farm loan and lack of insurance payments.

They blame the BJP MLA from Ralegaon, Ashok Uike, as being virtually a “non-performing man”. They allege former Ralegaon Congress MLA Vasant Purke “diverted” a canal of the Bembla irrigation project to his area, starving Kalamb of water. They say they have never seen Bhavna Gawli or Manikrao Thakre in their areas.

Remunerative prices for their produce is their most vocal demand. “The cotton price today is Rs 6,100 as against Rs 5,700 at the time of harvest. What’s the use now when most farmers have already sold it,” they ask. They also claim that most farmers haven’t yet received the Rs 2,000 instalment of the Rs 6,000 aid announced by Modi recently for farmers.

But they have no complaints against note ban. “It hit the rich. We have no money, so it didn’t affect us,” they say and list out “befitting reply to the country’s enemies”, improvement in roads as well as providing gas cylinders and homes, as the PM’s achievements.

BJP MLA Yerawar said, “We will ensure she wins. We are sure people will go for strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands.”

The constituency comprises four Assembly segments of Ralegaon, Pusad, Digras and Yavatmal from Yavatnal district and Washim and Karanha from Washim district.