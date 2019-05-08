Congress, SP, BSP opposed ban on triple talaq, says Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday targeted attacked the Opposition over the issue of triple talaq alleging that the Congress, SP and BJP were against the banning of the practice, which extends dignity to Muslim women

“We talk about women empowerment. But you must have seen that when it came to the matter of freedom from triple talaq, the Congress, SP and BSP opposed it. Inhone kaha ke nahi, teen talaq rahna chahiye. Aakhir kyun? Muslim mahilaon ko nyay nahi milna chahiye? Nyay jab hai tab sabko milna chahiye. (They said no, triple talaq should stay. Why? Should Muslim women not get justice? When there is justice, everyone should get it),” he told a public rally in Ambedkar Nagar. The Lok Sabha constituency has a significant percentage (around 16 per cent) of Muslim voters.

He also claimed that BSP president Mayawati who plays politics in the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar now shares dais with those who used to abuse Ambedkar.

Alleging that the SP and BSP were misusing the names of Ram Manohar Lohia and Ambedkar respectively, he said, “Mayawatiji is asking votes for those who said disrespectful things about Babasaheb Ambedkar. Any Ambedkarite will not vote for those who disrespected Ambedkarji. The Samajwadi Party and a family made so much money in the name of Ram Manohar Lohiaji. Seeing this family, Lohiaji’s spirit must be really hurt. Lohiaji always opposed nepotism in politics, but the SP is now a party of nepotism.”

Targeting Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra without naming her, he said, “In an age when children should be taught culture, that one should not abuse and should greet people nicely, respect their elders and teachers, Congress shehzadi (Princess) is teaching them to abuse.”