Congress plan for workers: Boost Shakti app members, meet Rahul Gandhi

In a bid to boost membership on the party’s Shakti app ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Congress has launched a referral system wherein the highest achievers will be felicitated by the party’s national president Rahul Gandhi.

The app was recently in news when opinion of Delhi Congress workers was sought over whether the party should ally with the Aam Aadmi Party in the capital. Senior Congress leader P C Chacko was behind the initiative. The results of the internal poll have already been conveyed to Rahul, who is yet to take a final call on the alliance issue.

The Shakti app was developed with the aim of connecting Congress leaders and workers with the party’s top leadership. Over 53,000 leaders and workers of the Delhi unit are members of the app, which is meant to serve as a link with the high command.

Narendra Nath, a senior Delhi Congress leader and coordinator of the app, said that for each referral, one will get 10 points, and those with the top three referrals will be felicitated by Rahul. An appreciation certificate will be also be handed to them.

“The referral system, launched earlier this month, is aimed at bringing more leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress on the app,” Nath said.

“It is a very effective tool for interaction and coordination. Top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, leave messages for party workers and leaders, who can also interact by giving their views and feedback on any issue,” Nath said.