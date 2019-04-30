Congress fed biryani to terrorists, its allies dropped cases: Yogi Adityanath

ADDRESSING A public meeting in Rae Bareli Monday, the Lok Sabha constituency of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists and its alliance partners used to drop cases filed against terrorists.

Advertising

“Congress aatankwadi ko biryani khilati thi, humne kaha biryani nahi bullet khilayenge. Congress ki sarkar thi aatankwadi jagah jagah visphot karte the aur Congress ke sehyogi dalon ke log in aatankwadi logon par dayar mukadmon ko wapas lete the (Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists. We said that we would feed them bullets. Under the Congress government, there were blasts in several places and alliance partners of the Congress used to withdraw cases filed against terrorists),” said Adityanath, while campaigning for BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, a Congress rebel.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi as “super PM” in the previous UPA government, Adityanath said, “Super PM ke roop mein yahan ki maananiye saansad desh aur duniya mein jaani jati thi (The MP from here used to be known as super PM in the country as well as abroad.” Despite this, Adityanath alleged, nothing was done for Rae Bareli and its people.

He said, “Then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh used to say that Muslims should have first right over the country’s resources… If a person holding a constitutional post speaks in this manner then think, where would Dalits, poor, deprived, women, farmers of the country go? But the Congress was never concerned about them.”