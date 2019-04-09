Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Abdul Sattar withdraws nomination

Three-time Congress MLA from Sillod and former MoS Abdul Sattar, who had rebelled against his party and decided to contest as an Independent from Aurangabad, on Monday withdrew his nomination.

Sattar, while withdrawing his papers, gave a hint that he may support AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel. “I have taken back my nomination. I am not going to support the Congress or the BJP. If Imtiaz Jaleel is in a position to defeat (Shiv Sena’s) Chandrakant Khaire, then I will support him,” the MLA said.

Sattar had been miffed with the Congress for being sidelined in the decision-making process of selecting a candidate from Aurangabad.

While Sattar was of the opinion that either a Maratha or a Muslim would be the best bet to take on four-time Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire, the Congress chose to nominate Subhash Zambad, who hails from the Jain community.

A one-time protege of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, Sattar has had an uneasy relationship with Chavan over the years. In 2016, he had alleged that Chavan and Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil were only concerned about their own personal fiefs and claimed that the party was heading for difficult times.

He had subsequently patched up with Chavan but their relationship seems to have soured further.