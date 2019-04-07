No talks with AAP for alliance in Haryana, Punjab, says Congress

Amid growing speculation of a possible alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, the Grand Old Party on Sunday made it clear there were no such talks of a pact with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab. Congress said it would soon declare its candidates in the two states.

The statement comes a day after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP cleared that an alliance in Delhi would only be possible if the Congress is ready to give the seats of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal — three Haryana constituencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) — to the party in return for setting aside as many seats in Delhi.

The Congress has said that if Kejriwal is not flexible on Haryana, it could be back to where the talks began a month ago.

“There’s no talks of an alliance with any party, including the AAP, either in Haryana or in Punjab. We are soon going to declare our candidates (for the two states),” Surjewala said Sunday at a press conference where the Congress unveiled its campaign slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls — “Ab Hoga Nyay”.

Surjewala also expressed that the party would soon finalise the alliance in the national capital. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had Saturday discussed the issue again with his party leaders from the city.

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party’s national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi’s residence.

“The Congress said it wanted to field candidates in New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and Northwest Delhi. The last constituency is where there’s a difference in opinion. AAP’s internal surveys show that Guggan Singh Ranga, the candidate announced from the constituency, is a very popular leader with mass appeal,” an AAP leader had told The Indian Express.