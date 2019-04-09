Confident of win, my opponents need to rethink why they are even contesting, says BJP candidate from Mumbai North East

Manoj Kotak, BJP candidate from Mumbai North East, was seen as a last minute replacement of sitting MP Kirit Somaiya, who was denied a ticket by the party. In an interview to The Indian Express, Kotak speaks about the challenges he faces as he tries to fill in Somaiya’s shoes.

Do you feel pressurised as BJP has nominated you instead of sitting MP Kirit Somaiya?

Of course not. I have been working in this party for a long time, we have a clear motive of serving the people. Besides, BJP, Sena and RPI have a strong base in the North East constituency.

In 2014, Raj Thackeray had supported the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which helped Kirit Somaiya win, as all of Shishir Shinde’s support (1.95 lakh votes in 2009 elections) went his way. Now, he has announced that MNS will support Congress-NCP this time. How difficult do you think it will be to gain the trust of the 46 per cent Marathi voters?

Looking back at the five-year performance of the Modi government and four-and-a-half years of the Devendra Fadnavis regime in the state, we are very confident of winning. In our constituency, five out of six MLAs are from BJP-Sena and 28 of the 38 corporators are from BJP-Sena, there is nothing much to think about. My opponents need to rethink why they are even contesting.

What are the main issues in this constituency?

This is a nation-building process, so, we will be looking at nationwide issues, including national security… and people want Modi to govern them once again… As far as the local issues are concerned, right from getting the approval for the Goregaon-Mulund link road and the dumping ground issue, I will get permission for my people from the Centre. Our party leader, Dr Kirit Somaiya, has performed very well in the last five years, as he has worked for the people. Now, I have been appointed as his successor. As the MP, I will complete all works in our constituency.

The Opposition is saying that Manoj Kotak’s reach is limited only to Mulund.

I had entered politics at the age of 17. I have been here since the last 30 years and have worked for the party in many Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. I am also a group leader of BJP in the corporation since the last four-and-a-half years, so I am well aware of the civic issues here. If they say that my reach is only in Mulund, I request my opponent to kindly show five good things that he has done in the last 10 years for the welfare of the people.

How are you using social media to reach people?

I have been personally posting about my activities on my Facebook and Twitter accounts. We don’t have a team for this… but the party workers are also separately posting on the social media.

What do you want to say to the first-time voters from your constituency?

I would want to say that Modiji is trying to transform this country and they are getting a good opportunity to participate in this for the first time. Looking at the developments of the last five years, jobs created by the government… BJP is the right choice.