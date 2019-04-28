Chidambaram accuses EC of being partisan towards BJP

THE CONGRESS on Saturday launched an all-out war on the Election Commission (EC), with former Union finance minister P Chidambaram accusing the poll panel of being “partisan towards the BJP”.

Advertising

“The EC has failed the people of India. It has been extremely partisan towards the BJP. It has been reluctant to take action over blatant poll violations by the ruling party,” Chidambaram told media persons on the final day of campaigning in Mumbai, which will vote on April 29.

Questioning the source of funds spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies, Chidambaram claimed, “The expenditure incurred in each of the PM’s rallies would easily be above Rs 10 crore, but the poll panel was paying no heed to complaints in this regard.”

The Congress had earlier asked if the expense of Modi’s rallies was being added to the election expenses of the candidates for whom he campaigned.

Advertising

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan also mounted an offensive against the EC, questioning its inaction over a video clip showing a mysterious box being taken out of a plane carrying Union Minister Suresh Prabhu when it landed in Dhule on April 26. Prabhu had travelled to Dhule to campaign for Union MoS (Defence) Dr Subhash Bhamre, who is seeking a second term from Dhule. Click here for more election news

After the video went viral, Prabhu had claimed that it was a box of mangoes. But Chavan, on Saturday, alleged that the box contained cash. “This is a serious issue. The EC should immediately conduct a fair inquiry into it. It has so far been partisan towards the party in power.”

Countering Modi’s contention that the Congress may not win more than 50 seats, Chidambaram said: “Congress and its allies have a significant lead over the BJP and its allies after the first three election phases.”

“Voting has taken place in 303 constituencies and we are greatly encouraged by the results. I’m prepared to stick my neck out and make a prediction on the results of the first three phases. As a single party, the Congress is level with the BJP, which means that the Congress has gained significantly and, correspondingly, the BJP has suffered losses. As an alliance, the Congress and its allies have a significant lead over the BJP and its allies,” he claimed.

“It is absolutely clear to me that the people have rejected the false narrative of the BJP. The narrative of security and pseudo-nationalism is a false narrative. Who secured the nation in three wars that were fought against Pakistan in 1947, 1965 and 1971? India is safe because it has a professional Army, Navy, and Air Force — not because one person boasts of a 56-inch chest,” Chidambaram said.

“Modi watches a dream even when he is awake. Let him dream… We are fighting this election on issues that matter — farm distress, unemployment and security. People are voting for it,” he added.

Alleging that the Modi government had “brought demonetisation only to convert the black money of its business friends into white”, Chidambaram said: “This is a big scandal. When we came to power, we’ll order an investigation into the scam.”

He claimed that the people (in the first three phases) have voted against the “twin disasters” of demonetisation and a flawed GST model. “The BJP has broken every promise that it made in 2014. What happened to the Rs 15-lakh that was to come in every account? What happened to the two crore jobs a year? What happened to doubling farmers’ income? The PM no longer talks of acche din.”

Chidambaram also claimed that the elections have been dealt with without the projection of a PM.

“Rahul Gandhi has adopted a statesman-like approach in saying that all of us (Congress and its allies) will sit together after the polls, and elect a leader.”