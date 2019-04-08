Chandrakant Patil accuses NCP of ‘destroying’ Congress in Pune

Senior BJP leader and state Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday accused the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of “destroying” the Congress in the state. Claiming that the NCP had a history of practising “unfair” politics, he said the party needs to be “routed”.

Advertising

Patil is overseeing the party’s campaign in the key Lok Sabha constituencies of Baramati and Madha. While Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from Baramati, Pawar himself was set to contest from Madha, but later withdrew and nominated Solapur Zilla Parishad president Sanjay Shinde.

“They (the NCP) have been in power despite not having much strength in the state. It was not only the BJP, but also the Congress which was angry with the NCP,” Patil claimed. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NCP had won four seats from western Maharashtra.

Accusing the NCP of reducing the Congress in the state, he said: “The NCP has control over the Congress in the state and its objective is not to allow anyone else to exist (in the state).”

The BJP leader said the party has distributed the responsibility of Lok Sabha seats among state ministers. “The responsibility of Baramati seat was not given to me, but I took it up myself. I am confident of bringing change in Baramati,” Patil said. The NCP has been winning from Baramati Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

Patil, who has been criss-crossing through Baramati, Sunday met eminent leaders and addressed party workers.

He said that while in the past there was lack of confidence among party workers about winning from the Pawar pocket borough, “…but this time, the party is more confident to win from the seat.”

In a first, the BJP has fielded a local candidate, Kanchan Kul, against Sule in Baramati.