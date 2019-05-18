Lok Sabha elections: Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi to firm up anti-BJP front

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi as part of his efforts to brand together Opposition parties after the Lok Sabha elections 2019. During the meeting, Naidu and Gandhi discussed firming up an anti-BJP front to keep the saffron party out of power after poll results are declared on May 23. He also met CPI leaders Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja on Saturday in the national capital.

Advertising

In an hour-long meeting with Gandhi, Naidu discussed the impending need to bring together all parties that are against the BJP after the Lok Sabha election results. Naidu also told Gandhi to have a strategy ready in case the BJP tries to stake claim to form the government despite falling short of numbers, reported news agency PTI.

The meeting comes days after it was confirmed that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi would chair a meeting of Opposition leaders in the national capital on May 23, after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced.

Naidu is scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav later in the day. He will also meet BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow Saturday evening. The TDP chief is also in touch with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over the phone on this issue, according to PTI.

Advertising

This comes a day after the TDP chief met AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Opposition parties Friday stepped up efforts to forge an anti-BJP front as campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections came to an end.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Naidu said the doors of the opposition alliance are open to all, including the TRS, whose president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been talking about a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front. Naidu discussed post-May 23 alliance building possibilities during his meetings with Yechury and Kejriwal.

“We welcome not only the TRS but any party which is against the BJP. We welcome all such parties to be a part of our grand alliance,” Naidu told reporters when asked whether a Congress-led grand alliance will join hands with the TRS.

Also Read | Naidu meets Kejriwal, Yechury; talks about post-poll alliance

In a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) Friday, Naidu raised complaints filed by his party, including against the re-poll ordered in Chandragiri Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh. He urged the poll body to increase counting of VVPAT slips from the present five random EVMs in each Assembly segment.

Questioning the EC’s working style, Naidu said, “I have been the party president for the last 25 years. I have never seen this type of Election Commission.”