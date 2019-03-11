Lok Sabha elections: Chandigarh to vote on May 19

POLLING IN the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency will be held in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19 while the results will be declared on May 23, as announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday. The code of conduct came into force with immediate effect as soon as the polls were announced.

In Chandigarh, the total number of electors as on January 28, 2019, are 6,19,619 of whom 3,28,271 are male voters and 2,91,329 are female voters. The total general votes are 6,19,249 while there are 355 service voters (314 male service voters and 41 female service voters) and 15 NRIs voters of whom there are nine men and six women.

Few first-timers

The projected population in Chandigarh as in 2019 is 11,84,069 of which eligible voters (above 18 years of age) are projected to be 8,57,343. New voters as on January 1, 2019, that is between 18 and 19 years of age, formed only 1.41 per cent of the total eligible voters. As of now, 12,094 new voters from 18-19 age group have got themselves enrolled till January 28, 2019. The maximum chunk of votes is between the age group of 30-39 with 1,57,548 voters followed by those between 20-29 with 1,45,567 voters and 1,28,561 voters between 40-49 age group. Most of the new voters in the 18-19 age group are from Mauli Jagran, and sectors 39, 56 and 12.

Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar said that they are still in the process of making 10,000 new votes.

As many as 597 polling stations have been set up in this constituency, out of which 212 polling stations fall under sensitive category. Webcasting will be done at all the polling stations in the current elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there were 490 polling stations and the contesting candidates included 13 men and four women. The city had recorded a poll percentage of 73.7 per cent and BJP leader Kirron Kher was elected as Member of Parliament after defeating Congress leader Pawan Bansal. While Kher secured 1.91 lakh votes, Bansal had got 1.21 lakh votes. Aam Aadmi Party leader Gul Panag, who was a new entrant, secured 1.08 lakh votes.

As far as election preparedness is concerned, Finance Secretary A K Sinha said that Chandigarh has been divided into 75 sectors and each will have a sectoral incharge. “The process of preparing votes is still on and people can even call at the toll-free number of 1950. This number will be operational 24×7 for the facility of electors and citizens. The residents can also register their complaint on 1950 at any time,” he said.

This number will be made functional by March 11.

Control room set up

A control room of the Returning Officer has been set up on the first floor, Conference room, DC Office, Sector 17. This control room will function as the nodal point for the resolution of all complaints and will coordinate between various teams. A Returning Officer Cell has been established on the first floor of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Mobile app for complaints

Citizens who see any violation of the code of conduct can lodge their complaints on the newly launched C-vigil app. On receiving the complaint, the flying squad will reach the place of incident within 15 minutes and report back within 30 minutes to the officer concerned. In this app, the complainant has to capture the image or videotape the incident so that action can be initiated within 100 minutes. The nodal officer for expenditure monitoring has also been appointed to check the day-to-day account of the contesting candidates. One Expenditure Monitoring Cell has also been created.

Flying squads

Nine flying squads and nine static surveillance teams have been appointed for the three sub-divisions of Chandigarh. These teams will be headed by the Executive Magistrate and shall ensure enforcement of the model code of conduct. Various types of teams i.e. video surveillance teams, video viewing teams, static surveillance team, and flying squad teams, accounting teams have been appointed and have already started working.

Anil Garg, PCS, has been appointed the nodal officer for enforcement of model code of conduct. His contact number is 9815501422, the office address of Nodal Officer is office of Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sector 17.

No women presiding or polling officers

Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Brar said that attempts are being made not to appoint women as presiding or polling officers. This is being done keeping in mind the law and order situation. At the same time, efforts will be made to appoint “all-woman staff” at some polling booths as well.

For the disabled

The UT Administration has directed the engineering wing to ensure that all the polling booths are made disabled-friendly with proper ramps. Also, a provision is being made to have a transport facility for the disabled so that they can reach the polling booth. Facilities for drinking water will also be made. There will be officials to assist the voters at the polling booths.

Close check on movement of liquor

The UT Administration has directed the excise department to keep a close check on movement of liquor. Police officials have also been directed to maintain law and order.

In race for the ticket

BJP: Kirron Kher and Sanjay Tandon

Congress: Pawan Bansal, Manish Tewari and Navjot Kaur

AAP: Has already announced Harmohan Dhawan as its candidate

Mohali to vote on May 19, Panchkula on May 12

Mohali district shall go to polls on May 19. Mohali and Kharar Assembly constituencies fall in Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency while Derabassi Assembly constituency, which also includes Zirakpur, falls in the Patiala parliamentary constituency. Polling in Panchkula Assembly constituency, which is part of the Ambala parliamentary constituency, will be held on May 12.