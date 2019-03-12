Centre stretching elections till May-end for another strike in April, says Mamata Banerjee

The Centre is chalking out a “game plan for another strike”, for which the Lok Sabha elections have been stretched till the end of May, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee also said the Trinamool Congress will declare its candidates for the elections on Tuesday. “Tomorrow we have convened a steering committee meeting where all our district party presidents will be present. We will address the media at 3.30 pm after the meeting when we will announce our candidates,” she said.

In a statement that evoked strong political reactions, Banerjee said, “I have information that voting was declared in seven phases for Bihar, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh for only one reason. It is the BJP’s game plan. I am not saying this; I got information from some senior journalists. There are some journalists who are good friends with political leaders. It is an important information that they (Centre) are planning to do another strike. What kind of strike, I will not say. Another strike… in the month of April. That’s why this election is going on till May 19. I have seen several elections but not such a long one.”

“Bihar, UP and West Bengal will play a key role in forming the new government. It is the discretion of the EC and I have great respect for the constitutional body. But the BJP’s plan is to stop Bengal. They will get a befitting reply. We will get 42 seats out of 42. I want to know what is the logic? They have prepared the strategy according to their schedule. But we are happy. It will boomerang and come in my favour. I will be relaxed in the long election season and there will be less pressure on me,” she said. The CM also said the weather conditions in May will inconvenience people and election officials.

Reacting to the TMC chief’s comments, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI, “She has the habit of levelling baseless accusations. If she has proof, she should make it public.” —With PTI

***

In Odisha, BJD questions four-phase polls

Bhubaneswar: The EC’s announcement to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha in four phases for the first time is “baffling” BJD leaders said. Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Keshari Deb said, “Never has Odisha had a four-phase election. Odisha has no alarming law and order situation.” Deb also said, “The EC is supposed to consult political parties in the state, but for the first time they have consulted nobody”.

Some BJD MPs said a four-phase election will “help BJP which does not have deep roots across the state”.

BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said he “thanks” the BJD for admitting defeat before the elections. “Parties which know they will lose accuse the EC”. —ENS