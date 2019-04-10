Buoyed by supporters and rallies, NCP, Sena leaders file nominations from Shirur and Maval

The main candidates for Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha seats, which go to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, submitted their nomination papers with the Election Commission on Tuesday.

Today afternoon, when he stepped out after filing his nomination papers, NCP’s candidate from Maval, Parth Pawar, came face to face with his political rival, Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne. They smiled at each other and shook hands, amid cheers from the party workers accompanying them.

Both Barne and Parth have refrained from personal attacks against each other. In fact, Barne had said Parth, who was fighting his first election, was a political novice and would need time to understand the political terrain. Parth has also been reluctant to attack Barne and has maintained that he believed in working more and speaking less.

Before Parth filed his nomination, NCP took out a rally from Walhekarwadi to the election office in Pradhikaran. Senior NCP leader and Parth’s father, Ajit Pawar, NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Sanjoy Waghere and Congress’s city chief Sachin Sathe, as well as other leaders of the Congress-NCP alliance, were present on the occasion.

After filing his nomination papers, Parth said he won’t be deterred by criticism from opponents. “I will not be scared of criticism by my opponents. The confidence shown by voters and their love will ensure my victory,” he said, making an emotional appeal to voters.

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, said he was confident that Parth will win from Maval. “Voters will decide who they should hand over the country’s reins to. We are confident voters will make the right choice in the backdrop of rising inflation, unemployment, failed demonetisation, imposition of GST and financial bankruptcy. The BJP has not made any mention of any of these ills, which hit the common man in the face,” he said.

The NCP leader said despite being in power at the Centre, state and in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the BJP has not been able to resolve any of the crucial issues plaguing Pimpri-Chinchwad, such as illegal constructions and pending work on water pipelines. “Five years ago, Modi used to speak about development. In this election, he is mum about development, which shows the government has done nothing…I am confident Parth will win,” said Pawar.

Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, the Shiv Sena candidate from the Shirur, and his rival, NCP candidate Amol Kolhe, also filed their nominations on Tuesday. The two candidates took part in a rally till the district collectorate before filing their nominations.

Adhalrao has been elected thrice from the area, once from Khed constituency and twice from Shirur, Kolhe, an actor-turned-politician, is fighting his first election. He is popular for playing the lead character in the Marathi television series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji.

Speaking to mediapersons after filing his nomination, Adhalrao said he has been an MP for the last 15 years, but has never asked anybody about his caste. “But it is regrettable that my opponents are playing the politics of caste in this election,” he said. BJP leader and MLA Mahesh Landge and other leaders of the Sena-BJP alliance also extended their support when Adhalrao filed his nomination.

Adhalrao said since the differences between leaders of the BJP and Sena had been ironed out, things have become more favourable for him. “Even otherwise, they were not unfavourable… because my opponent has struggled to reach out to the people,” he claimed.

The forthcoming election was going to be “much easier than the elections in the past,” said the Sena leader.

Kolhe claimed that he has covered a lot of ground and has been able to get in touch with the maximum number of voters. Kolhe sounded confident about defeating Adhalrao, despite the latter’s winning record in the last three elections. “The response that I am getting from voters, especially young voters and women, has been overwhelming,” he said.