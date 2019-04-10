Saffron surge is visible, BJP-Sena alliance will win all 48 seats in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the atmosphere was conducive for the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI alliance to win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the forthcoming general elections.

“I have been travelling across the state, addressing rallies and interacting with voters. The atmosphere is in favour of the BJP-Sena-RPI alliance. The saffron surge is visible across the state. I am confident that the alliance will win all 48 seats in the state,” said Aaditya.

Thackeray, the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, was in Pimpri-Chinchwad to attend the filing of nomination by alliance candidate and Maval MP Shrirang Barne. Before the Sena leader filed the nomination form at the Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority office, leaders of both BJP and Sena participated in a rally from Akurdi.

Claiming the Congress-NCP alliance had no election issues to present before the voters, Aaditya said, “Those in alliance with Congress-NCP are saying that they will not scrap Article 370. If they come to power, there will be one more Prime Minister in the country. This is what they are trying to tell us. People do not want this partition… and therefore, they will vote overwhelmingly for the BJP-Sena-RPI alliance”.

District Guardian Minister and BJP candidate for Pune Lok Sabha seat Girish Bapat, Water Resources Minister Vijay Shivtare and BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Laxman Jagtap were some of the leaders who were also present during Barne’s nomination filing.

Speaking to reporters, Barne said, “The NCP hardly has any presence in Maval constituency. Earlier, NCP leaders never campaigned the way they are doing now. They are banking on the Pawar family, which is campaigning en masse, and that shows they fear defeat.”