Lok Sabha Elections: BJP rolls out 26 raths to seek inputs from people on 12 issues for its poll manifesto

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Gujarat unit of the BJP has launched 26 raths (chariots) that will travel to all the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to seek suggestions from the people that, the party said, would form the base of its election manifesto — Sankalp Patra.

Advertising

The saffron-coloured motorised vehicles were flagged off by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the party headquarters Shree Kamlam here.

The raths are a part of the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign initiative — Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath — under which suggestions from the people will be sought through various modes on 12 select issues namely farmers, youth, women, development, governance, economy, infrastructure, education and skills, national security, foreign policy, cultural heritage and labour class.

“Earlier, the manifestos of parties were prepared at the party headquarters. Now, we have decided to take this exercise a step further and invite direct suggestions from people,” said CM Rupani while claiming that no other political party in India has ever done so. He also said that the party will make efforts to ensure that the raths cover all the villages in the state.

State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said that the suggestions collected through the initiative will be scrutinised by a team of 1,000 people in Delhi before putting it before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their consideration.

The initiative was nationally launched by Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on February 3. The party is planning to reach out to 10 crore people through it.

In Gujarat, party spokesperson and former MLA Bharat Pandya has been appointed as the convener of the initiative.

Advertising

People could submit their suggestions in writings and deposit in the boxs installed on the vehicles. Suggestion Chits — a specially designed postcard —have been made for it. People could also video-record their suggestions through a tablet installed on the raths. There are other modes of giving suggestions like giving a missed call to a number after which they will be called back to record their audio messages.