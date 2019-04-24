Lok Sabha polls: BJP fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur

The BJP’s decision to give the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha election ticket to actor Sunny Deol, who joined the party on Tuesday, has revived a debate on the party giving tickets to “outsiders” and sidelining those who have come up through the ranks. The BJP, however, defended the move by saying that such celebrities help the party expand its constituency.

Advertising

The BJP has already fielded 437 candidates, the highest since its inception, in this election. It had 428 candidates in the fray in 2014.

Click here for more election news

Joining the BJP in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in the party headquarters, Deol said he had come to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The way my father (actor Dharmendra, who was a Lok Sabha MP from BJP) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it… I won’t talk, I will show you through my work,” he said.

Later in the day, the BJP announced Deol as its candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Punjab votes in the last phase on May 19. Gurdaspur was represented by late Vinod Khanna of BJP, and the seat is currently with the Congress which won the by-election.

Advertising

With the BJP highlighting national security as its main poll plank, Sitharaman recalled Deol’s role in the movie Border. “The moment we got to know he was coming to the party, I could only relate to the film Border he had made, post which the impact on the Indian audience of such a theme was really proven… The feeling of nationalism and patriotism, when so beautifully evoked through a film, can really touch the core of the Indian citizen,” she said.

According to Sitharaman, Deol is an artiste of eminence who makes films beyond commercial considerations on themes that are important for the country.

The speculation on Deol’s candidature revived the debate within the ruling party on selection criteria. “It obviously raises questions on the criteria for deciding candidates. Many a time it happens that those who worked hard in the organisations get neglected,” said a party MP.

However, GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson, said that such moves help the party. “While the BJP has fielded people who have been associated with the party for a very long time, fielding celebrities and well known persona from the society helps the party expand it constituency. Even these individuals have had a connection with the party or have broadly conformed to its ideological moorings.”

He added that such joinings in election season are a “great indicator”of the party’s winning process. “When party spokespersons or public faces of any political party leave the party they have been associated with for a long time, it sounds an alarm that that ship is sinking.”

Asked about those who left the BJP, like Shatrughan Sinha, Rao said: “The utterances of Sinha and his ilk had given a public perception that he has already left the party….We suffered Sinha despite his abusive utterances. His inevitable departure was a relief.”

BJP leaders also argued that candidature in the BJP always depended on winnability. “In areas where the party is not strong enough, getting personalities who have already acquired popularity help the party to cash in on it,” said a senior leader.