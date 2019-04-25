BJP deputy Sarpanch booked for distributing money during Baramati polling

Toggle Menu
The complainant had sent a video of a person distributing money outside the polling station Pusalkar Vasti in Lingali village in Daund taluka. A senior police officer confirmed that Jagdale is a BJP member.

Voters at a polling station (Representational Image/PTI)

Pune rural police have booked and launched a search for the deputy sarpanch of a village in Daund taluka in the district, who is also a BJP member, for allegedly distributing money outside a polling station on Tuesday, during voting in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Votes were cast for the constituency on Tuesday in the third phase of elections. The key contest for the seat is between Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party and Kanchan Kul of the BJP.

Around 5 pm on the day of the election, officials had received a complaint from a local leader of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The complainant had sent a video of a person distributing money outside the polling station Pusalkar Vasti in Lingali village in Daund taluka. A senior police officer confirmed that Jagdale is a BJP member.

Assistant inspector Rushikesh Adhikari of Daund police station said, “The members of the Flying Squad Team of the election commission took cognisance of the video and they found that the person seen in video was one Ganesh Jagdale, who is a deputy sarpanch of Lingali village. Subsequently and offence has been registered under Indina Penal Code section 171B for giving gratification for inducing voting for a certain candidate.”

API Adhikari added, “While this is a non-cognizable offence as per the provisions, we have already taken adequate permission from the court to arrest him. A search has been launched.”

