BJP gives tickets to four sitting MPs in Delhi, Hardeep Puri to contest from Amritsar

Two days ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the name of candidates on four seats of Delhi, and one seat each of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The national capital has seven Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has retained sitting parliamentarians on the four seats.

Minister of Science and technology Dr Harshvardhan has been fielded from Chandni Chowk, from where he won in the 2014 elections. Manoj Tiwari has been again ticket from North East Delhi, while Pravesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhur will be contesting from West Delhi and South Delhi respectively.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party failed to secure an alliance with the Congress in Delhi to take on the BJP. The party has announced the names of six candidates out of seven seats who are likely to file their nominations on Monday. Delhi is set to witness a three-way battle as Congress goes alone in the polls.

According to source, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit is likely to contest from Chandni Chowk; Ajay Maken from New Delhi; Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi; wrestler Sushil Kumar from West Delhi; Rajesh Lilothia from North West; JP Aggarwal from North East; and Ramesh Kumar, brother of 1984 riots case accused Sajjan Kumar, from South Delhi.

In Punjab, the BJP has given the ticket to Minister of Housing and Development Hardeep Puri from Amritsar seat, while Shankar Lalwani has been fielded from Indore. Harinarayn Rajbhar has been given ticket from Ghosi in UP.