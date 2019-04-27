Mamata calls BJP ‘greatest danger for country’, likens it to ‘440 volts’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday called the BJP as the “biggest danger for the country” that is equivalent to “440 volts”. Urging people to oust the ruling dispensation in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the TMC supremo said if her party wins, “there will be no damage to the country.”

Speaking at a rally in Hoogly district in support of the Trinamool’s Lok Sabha candidate Ratna De Nag, Mamata said, “Both BJP and Narendra Modi will destroy the country if voted to power for the second time… BJP is the greatest danger for the country, like 440 volts.” She also urged people to refrain from casting any vote in favour of the BJP.

Dismissing the BJP’s ‘Hinduism’, Mamata said the party does not have any respect for the Hindu religion. “How can BJP claim that the party belongs to the

Hindus? The party under Modi is for creating disturbances like riots in the country,” she said.

Continuing her attack, she said, “The prime minister has a penchant for lying all the time. Now he is saying people in West Bengal are not sure of returning home and seek assurance from their mothers before leaving. “Is it true?” she asked the gathering who replied with a resounding “No”.

Calling the BJP a “party of illiterates”, Mamata alleged that the saffron party is distributing money among the people for garnering votes in the state.

The TMC chief also took on the Left, alleging that the CPI(M) “goons have become the strongmen of the BJP.”

Yesterday at a rally in Asansol, Mamata said that the people of Bengal, instead of votes, will offer PM Modi ‘rosogollas’ made of mud with gravel inside. “He only remembers Bengal during election times when he needs votes. We will give him rosogollas (zero) from Bengal. But the people will give him rosogollas made of mud with fillings of gravel; his teeth will break if he tries to take a bite,” she said.

(Inputs from PTI)