Lok Sabha elections: Bijoy Mohaptra returns to BJP fold in Odisha

Bijoy Mohapatra, the former BJD leader who joined and then quit BJP, on Thursday said that he will return to the saffron party. Mohapatra’s return may be a boost for the BJP and its Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda, who is in a high-stakes election contest against the BJD.

Advertising

Panda, who has been elected twice from Kendrapara parliamentary seat on BJD tickets, now has to prove that he can win on a BJP ticket in the constituency that is considered a stronghold of the regional party.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday named Odiya actor and Rajya Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty as the BJD candidate for Kendrapara. The party has also nominated tried and tested leaders like Pratap Deb, Pratap Jena, Bed Prakash Agarwalla and Atanu Nayak for Assembly constituencies under Kendrapara segment.

“BJD hopes huge victory margins in Assembly constituencies will propel Mohanty to victory,” said a BJD leader, adding that Panda will be a “formidable opponent”.

Mohapatra, who is considered influential in Kendrapara, on Thursday said his return to the BJP fold was a consequence of efforts by state and national party leaders. “I had discussions with Baijayant Panda, Arun Singh and Amit Shah. To bring a parivartan (change) in Odisha, we have come together. The party will decide where I will contest elections,” he said.

Read more election news

Last year, then BJP MLA Dilip Ray and Bijoy Mohapatra had resigned from the party’s Odisha unit. In a joint resignation letter to Amit Shah, they had said that the BJP’s state unit was ignoring its “sorry state of affairs” and treating them “as furniture”. “We can’t be treated as furniture in the party while the rootless talk big and project a larger than life image,” they said in the letter.

A state BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, had told The Indian Express that the word “rootless” was directed at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“His (Mohapatra) resignation was not accepted. We convinced him to let bygones be bygones and that we should all work together for Odisha’s interests,” Panda said on Thursday.

Don’t miss from Explained: In Odisha, long-time incumbent BJD vs combative BJP vs resurgent Congress