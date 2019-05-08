Row over Bharati Ghosh video: CEO submits report to EC

The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of West Bengal has submitted a report to the Election Commission (EC) regarding BJP leader Bharati Ghosh’s controversial video for further action.

Sources said the Commission had sought a report from the District Magistrate after taking suo motu cognizance of the incident.

“A report has been forwarded to the Election Commission of India,” said Additional CEO Sanjay Basu on Tuesday.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Ghosh had recently triggered a controversy after a video surfaced online, in which she was seen threatening to bring musclemen from Uttar Pradesh to beat up Trinamool Congress workers like a dog, if they dared to act smart.

“Get inside your houses and do not try to show your smartness here. There will be no place to hide. I will drag you out of your houses and beat you up like a dog. I will bring a thousand men from UP, put them inside your residence and teach you a lesson,” said the former IPS officer, who was once close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while campaigning in the Ghatal constituency.

Mamata also warned Ghosh not to cross the limit of decency.

Ghosh joined the BJP on February 4 and was nominated for the Ghatal seat, which will go to polls on May 12. She was the West Midnapore SP for more than six years.

Meanwhile, Bengal recorded 79.96 percent polling in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Voters exercised their franchise in seven constituencies — Bangoan, Barrackpore, Arambagh, Howrah, Uluberia, Hooghly and Sreerampore.

Bangaon recorded 82.61 per cent, Barrackpore 76.81 per cent, Howrah 74.78 per cent, Uluberia recorded 81.16 per cent, Sreerampore recorded 78.48 per cent, Hooghly recorded 82.47 per cent and Arambagh recorded 83.41per cent. The EC said the scrutiny for the fifth phase is still under process.