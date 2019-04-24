Battle of Sonipat: Ex-CM Hooda, JJP’s Digvijay file nominations

Turning the election to Sonipat Lok Sabha seat a high-stakes battle, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and newly floated Jannayak Janata Party’s Digvijay Chautala filed their nominations Tuesday, the last day of submitting papers for the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana. BJP has renominated its sitting MP, Ramesh Chander Kaushik from Sonipat Lok Sabha seat, a constituency considered a Jat stronghold.

Sonipat was part of the epicentre of February 2016 Jat quota agitation in which over 30 persons were killed. Hooda was CM then and the opposition is likely to rake up the incident in the run up to May 12 polls.

Hooda, who is the Congress’ sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi segment in Rohtak district, had last contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 from Rohtak and won. He, however, quit the Lok Sabha seat following his election to the state legislature from the Kiloi assembly seat in 2005 when he was handpicked by the party high command and chosen as the chief minister.

The Rohtak seat was later contested by his son Deepender Singh, who has been MP from there ever since. Hooda remained the chief minister of Haryana between 2005-2014.

The Congress leader has emerged as the only contestant with maximum number of six criminal cases registered against him, as per the affidavits filed by the candidates. The cases include one each by Haryana police and Enforcement Directorate, while four other cases were registered and being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Hooda, however, termed the criminal cases against him a result of “political vendetta” and “opposition’s conspiracy”.

Digvijay, on the other hand, had made his foray into the electoral politics in January this year when he contested the bypoll to the Jind Lok Sabha seat. BJP’s Krishan Midha had won the bypoll, but Digvijay had emerged runners up pushing Congress’ stalwart Randeep Singh Surjewala to the third position.

After filing his nomination papers, Hooda addressed a gathering outside mini-secretariat in Sonipat where he accused BJP of pushing the state into arson and violence during reservation agitation.

Referring to an old statement in which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that BJP’s Kurukshetra MP, Rajkumar Saini, had disturbed social harmony in the state, Hooda said, “Saini had exposed BJP government in the state”. Hooda also referred to Prakash Singh Commission’s report saying that “it had raised questions about the role of Chief Minister’s office and Saini”.

Various other Congress nominees including former MP Shruti Choudhry from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma from Karnal Lok Sabha seats, filed their nominations today. From Kurukshetra, Congress nominee Nirmal Singh also filed his nomination papers.