Lok Sabha elections: Balloon punctured, won’t inflate, says Uddhav mocks Opposition

Slamming the Congress-led Opposition, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday termed it as a “punctured balloon” that would not inflate.

“Everyone is trying to fill air in the balloon. But it’s punctured and won’t inflate,” said Uddhav while addressing Sena’s first rally in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi racecourse. Sena’s Arvind Sawant is contesting from Mumbai South while Congress has fielded Milind Deora. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar were present at the event.

Uddhav took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the promises of removing poverty and sedition law. “Those who are speaking the language of removing sedition law are anti-nationals. If this law is removed, then Dawood Ibrahim might come and become a Congress leader,” he said.

“We have come together with one thought. But what about you? The Opposition has now started dancing around due to the polls,” said Uddhav, adding that the Opposition leaders are eyeing the PM’s post but it is not a musical chair.

Uddhav also played a video clip showing Rahul calling V D Savarkar a coward. “Rahul can ask for votes on his family name but don’t defame Savarkar. We will not tolerate such criticism. How can we give the country in his hands?” asked the Sena president.

On NCP’s criticism of the Sena joining hands with the BJP, Uddhav said: “How can NCP criticise us for allying with BJP? NCP had extended support to the BJP after the state Assembly polls. Now, we have entered into the alliance openly and not hid like the NCP.”

Welcoming the BJP manifesto, Uddhav said it has incorporated all the issues raised by Sena, such as the Ram temple, abolishing Article 370 and farm loan waiver among others. “Though there are old promises, such as Ram temple, in the BJP manifesto, we have not forgotten them and are committed to fulfilling them,” he added.

Reiterating his dream of having an international park at Mahalaxmi racecourse, Uddhav said the park and the eastern seafront will be developed in the next five years.

Taking dig at Deora for his criticism of Sena, Uddhav said, “My father gave a chance to Murli Deora to become the mayor and that became his identity later on. So, attack us cautiously.”