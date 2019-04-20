Back to campaigning after EC ban, Yogi calls SP candidate ‘Babur ki aulad’

Resuming campaigning after 72-hour Election Commission ban, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called a Samajwadi Party candidate “Babur ki aulad (Babur’s descendent)”, referring to the Mughal emperor.

Addressing a rally in Sambhal district, he said, “Samajwadi Party mein aise aise pratyashi bana diye jate hain… ek baar sansad mein baitha tha… sanjog se sambhal se prayashi wohi SP ke vartaman pratyashi hain… Maine unse pucha, tumhare purvaj kahan se hain, yeh sajjan bol pare hum Babar ki aulad hain… (I had once asked a member in the Parliament, who is also the present SP candidate from here (Sambhal), about his ancestors and he replied ‘I am Babar’s descendent).”

Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal district.

Adityanath also asked the gathering whether they wanted to hand over the reins of the country to those who are anti-development, anti-youth, traitors, terrorists and opposed to the believers of Bajrang Bali (another name for Lord Hanuman).

“Ek taraf Bharat ki astha ko samman dene wale Modi ji hain… Lekin dusari taraf apne ko Babur ki aulad kehne wala vyakti gathbandan ka pratyashi banke ata hai. Aap kya desh drohi ke hanthon mein desh ki bagdor saupna chahte hain…. atankwadion ke hath mein desh ki bagdor saupenge… apne ko Babur ki aulad kehne wale ko… Bajrang Bali ke virodhiyon ke hath mein desh ki bagdoor saupenge? (On one hand, there is Modi ji, who has brought respect to the country. Would you like to hand over the reins of the country to the traitors or terrorists or those who call themselves Babur’s successors and oppose Bajrang Bali?),” he added.

He also attacked senior SP leader Azam Khan over the latter’s “underwear” jibe. “Our government has constituted anti-Romeo squad for persons like Azam,” the CM said, addressing another gathering in Hardoi.