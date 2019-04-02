Ayushman Bharat money-minting business for insurance companies: Dr Anil Kumar, VBA candidate on South Mumbai seat

Dr Anil Kumar, a senior cardiologist at Bombay Hospital who is set to take on Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant and Congress’s Mumbai president Milind Deora on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, has little time to waste. On Monday, after seeing patients at the hospital, he went to Raey Road, Sewri and Byculla to meet Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers.

After a medical career spanning across 30 years, Kumar’s decision to contest on VBA ticket – a coalition of Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM – came as a surprise for many in the medical community, but the senior doctor believes that it was time that educated candidates stepped into politics.

“I will not ask a Bihari to vote for me because I am a Bihari, just like a patient’s religion does not matter to me. We need to do away with such religious or communal politics,” he said.

For the next 30 days, Kumar plans to campaign door-to-door to meet voters in the constituency. “He would see 10-12 critical patients in Bombay Hospital daily. I am now rescheduling (the appointments) to allow him more time to campaign,” Neelam Mehta, his secretary, said.

Kumar, who resigned from a honorary post at JJ Hospital on Monday, conducts at least two to three major angioplasty procedures daily. Starting his day early at 5.30 am, Kumar sees patients at Bombay Hospital’s OPD first and then visits JJ Hospital – most patients that he sees are critical or have been referred by other doctors.

After his nomination was announced, the senior cardiologist sees only emergency patients to take out time to meet party workers and understand their ideology.

Kumar had decided to join politics about a year-and-a-half ago, but was disappointed when the Aam Aadmi Party decided not to contest from Maharashtra. On March 15, he met Prakash Ambedkar following which his candidature was announced a day later.

Taking a dig at Prime Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat programme, he said the health insurance scheme is only going to be a “money-minting business” for insurance companies. “We voted for him (Narendra Modi), and it was a disaster. Healthcare is worse in rural areas,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

Highlighting that India needs to invest more in health and education, he said: “Healthcare spending must be 6-7 per cent, but it is lower than one per cent. He added that unemployment was also a huge problem in India.

Credited for conducting the first angioplasty in Mumbai in 1988, Kumar was the president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) between 1979 and 1983. In 1999, he was president of Cardiology Society of India.

According to Sachin Kamble, district president of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh – the party has also fielded Dr Sanjay Bhosale from Mumbai South Central – the attempt is to unite minority votes to swing the election scales against the BJP.

“There is a lot of anger among Dalits after the Bhima Koregaon violence. The Dhangars, Dalits and Koli communities have realised that they need to fight for themselves…We need candidates who can bring about a change,” he said.

Criticising sitting MP Arvind Sawant, also the president of MTNL Kamgar Sangh, Kumar said he has had failed to ensure timely disbursement of salaries to telecom employees and must be called upon for his poor performance.

While applauding Murli Deora for doing a lot of good work, he said, “…But Milind Deoraji has not gone to the deepest areas of the constituency to extend help.”