Lok Sabha elections: Assets of 10 Vidarbha MPs grew by 80% in 5 yrs

The assets of the 10 MPs from Vidarbha who are re-contesting from the region has increased by 80 per cent in the last five years. These MPs will fight to retain seats during the first two phases of the elections on April 11 and April 18. The cumulative assets of these 10 MPs stood at Rs 45.19 crore in 2014. It has now increased to Rs 81.69 crore.

The richest candidate among the sitting MPs is Union Transport Minister and BJP MP from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, with total assets of Rs 22.73 crore as per his election affidavit filed on Monday. The assets include those of his wife as well as those listed under his name under Hindu Undivided Family. His assets have grown by 47 per cent since 2014 when he had declared assets of Rs 15.39 crore.

The sitting MP with least assets is BJP’s Chandrapur MP Hansraj Ahir, which has grown by 74 per cent from Rs 1.55 crore in 2014 to Rs 2.7 crore. Nana Patole, Congress candidate from Nagpur who is squaring off against Gadkari, has assets worth Rs 2.18 crore. Patole, who had won from Bhandara-Gondiya in 2014 on a BJP ticket, had resigned from his seat in 2017 and then joined the Congress. His assets have grown by 73 per cent from Rs 1.26 crore.

Ashok Nete, BJP MP from Gadchiroli, has shown the highest percentage increase in his wealth. His total wealth has grown by 313 per cent from Rs 1.21 crore to Rs 5 crore. He is followed by Shiv Sena MP from Buldhana Prataprao Jadhav, whose assets have increased by 212 per cent from Rs 3.60 crore to Rs 11.26 crore.