Lok Sabha elections: Arvind Kejriwal to lead roadshows of AAP’s Delhi candidates

On May 1, Kejriwal would join the roadshow of Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta and on May 2, he would participate in the roadshow of East Delhi candidate Atishi.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal would lead roadshows of all the seven candidates from May 1, senior party leader Gopal Rai said Tuesday.

Rai said instead of holding rallies, the AAP leaders and candidates would go to the people and talk about benefits of full statehood.

On May 3 and 4, he would join roadshows of North East candidate Dilip Pandey and South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, respectively, Rai said.

On May 5, Kejriwal would participate in the roadshow of West Delhi candidate Balbir Jakhad while on May 6 and 8, he would campaign for North West candidate Gugan Singh and New Delhi candidate Brijesh Goyal, respectively.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has divided their LS poll campaign in three phases, of which two have already been completed.

The third phase of AAP’s campaigning started from Tuesday and would continue till May 10, Rai added.

The first phase was from March 10 to April 7 while the second phase was from April 10 to 25. In the first phase, ‘jan sabhas’ were conducted while in the second phase, door-to-door campaigning was done.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23.

