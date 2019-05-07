Lok Sabha elections: Another AAP MLA joins BJP, claims party sidelined him

AAP MLA from Bijwasan, Devinder Sehrawat, joined the BJP Monday, days after AAP’s Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai crossed over to the rival party.

“When Prashant Bhushan ji was humiliated, I had raised my voice in the meeting. I said it was wrong and was sidelined after the episode,” Sehrawat claimed, further alleging that MLAs were asked by senior leaders to obstruct work in his constituency.

Last week, AAP had alleged that BJP was trying to buy seven of its MLAs ahead of the Lok Sabha polls by offering them Rs 10 crore each. Following Monday’s development, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who held a press conference at the party headquarters, said, “They (BJP) are using Rafale money to buy MLAs….”

“Modi ji should say how many more MLAs he is buying… and all the money that he has earned by acting as a dalal in Rafale is now being used to buy MLAs. He is buying 40 in Bengal, he should also tell how many he is buying here,” Kejriwal said.

Sehrawat, who has had differences with the party leadership in the past, said the Centre has carried out several development projects in his area over the past five years. “People of my own party, on the other hand, have been shouting instead of working,” he said at a press conference at the Delhi BJP’s Pandit Pant Marg office. “I saw this and decided to join the BJP,” he added.

A Jat leader from the rural area of Mahipalpur, Sehrawat served in the Armed forces for around two decades. He contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from South Delhi but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Union Minister Vijay Goel, who mediated between Sehrawat and the BJP, said, “It is due to Kejriwal asking for votes in the name of religion that MLAs are leaving AAP. Kejriwal will make all sort of allegations like we gave money because he knows he is losing the polls.”

“When our leaders joined AAP… we didn’t make such allegations. He should accept that his behaviour and politics is the only reason why so many have left his party, and many more will in the coming days,” he said.