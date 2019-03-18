Talks hit dead end over Anandpur Sahib seat: No alliance with AAP: SAD (Taksali)

After failing to sort out differences with AAP over the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidature, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) co-founder and former MLA Sewa Singh Sekhwan on Sunday announced that talks and scope of an alliance with the party for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab were “completely over”.

Sekhwan, who was in Ludhiana Sunday to preside over a meeting with the AAP leadership (which did not happen), said SAD (Taksali) will now be contesting polls independently as alliance talks have not materialised with neither AAP nor the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA).

Alliance talks of SAD (Taksali), the rebel faction of SAD (Badal) founded by senior ex-SAD leader MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, with AAP failed over the Anandpur Sahib constituency from where both parties had announced candidates and neither was ready to back out. While SAD (Taksali) is claiming that its candidate Bir Devinder Singh, ex-Congress MLA and former deputy speaker of Vidhan Sabha, is the strongest and “best” choice for the constituency, AAP too refused to withdraw the name of Narinder Singh Shergill.

On the other hand, the PDA, led by AAP rebel and founder of Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) Sukhpal Singh Khaira has already declared Vikram Singh Sodhi from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

On Sunday, AAP and SAD (Taksali) leaders spoke on phone and an agreement could not be reached over Anandpur Sahib seat, sources said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sekhwan said there is now no possibility of any alliance with AAP. “It is due to internal fissures within AAP that we could not succeed in bringing all three fronts on the same platform and form a strong third front. AAP and PDA are at loggerheads and we tried to convince both that for the betterment of Punjab, we should opt for the strongest candidate from Anandpur Sahib, but they did not agree. While our talks with PDA were already over, now they are over with AAP also because they are not ready to accept that Bir Devinder Singh is the strongest candidate for Anandpur Sahib and can raise issues of Punjab in Lok Sabha. We should not see the party, but the capability of candidate…However, the number of seats we will contest is yet to be decided. We are not targeting all seats…Our motive is not number of seats but to send those MPs who can raise issues of Punjab to Lok Sabha,” he added.

Sekhwan said he had a word with AAP MLA and leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and MP Bhagwant Mann on the phone, but both have refused to withdraw their candidate from Anandpur Sahib. “They told me they cannot withdraw Shergill because he is their financier and spending money for party. So they can’t ignore him,” he added.

Another issue that emerged between SAD (Taksali) and AAP was support to Congress and BJP, said sources. While AAP claims SAD (Taksali) will support Narendra Modi which is “unacceptable” to them, SAD (Taksali) is against possible alliance between Congress and AAP.

“We cannot support AAP if they will support Congress, either in Punjab or any other state or for PM candidate,” said Sekhwan.

All over: AAP

Speaking to this newspaper, AAP’s Cheema also said that now it is all over between them and SAD (Taksali).

“There is no point of any meeting when core differences continue to be unsorted. We cannot withdraw our candidate. We were the first to announce a candidate from Anandpur Sahib and will stand for it. Also, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura clearly told us that they will support BJP’s Narendra Modi for PM’s post, which is unacceptable to us. We have also clarified that no alliance is happening between AAP and Congress anywhere in the country,” he added.

SAD (Taksali) offers ticket, Phoolka refuses

Sekhwan further said that the party had offered ticket to Padma Shri senior Supreme Court advocate H S Phoolka but he had refused to contest, saying that he has resigned from politics. “We value Phoolka’s immense contribution to society and he gave up his entire life to get justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. We told him he can pick any seat but he declined the offer as he has resigned from politics. He said his only mission now is to free Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) from Badals and we have assured him our support,” he added.

Apart from Anandpur Sahib, SAD (Taksali) has also announced former army chief General JJ Singh as their candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency.