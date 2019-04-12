Toggle Menu
Ally breaks ranks with BJP in Beed; setback for Pankaja Munde

Pankaja’s sister Pritam is seeking re-election from the seat, which has been a stronghold of the Munde family and was previously represented by their father late Gopinath Munde.

Breaking ranks from the BJP in Beed, NDA constituent Shiv Sangram on Thursday joined hands with the Opposition in the constituency. Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete, who enjoys the same status as that of an MoS in the Devendra Fadnavis government, announced his party’s stance during a party workers’ meeting in Beed on Thursday. “I will campaign for NCP candidate in Beed. But I will be with the BJP elsewhere in the state and the country,” he said.

Mete has an ongoing feud with senior state Minister and Beed’s Guardian Minister Pankaja Munde. Pankaja’s sister Pritam is seeking re-election from the seat, which has been a stronghold of the Munde family and was previously represented by their father late Gopinath Munde.

Mete had earlier declared a similar stance when the Lok Sabha polls were announced by the Election Commission, but state BJP president Raosaheb Danve had lashed out at him at that time, stating that “such a stance was not acceptable”.

NCP has fielded Beed’s district president, Bajrang Sonawane, against Pritam. Mete announced on Thursday that he will campaign for Sonawane. While lashing out at Pankaja, Mete praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP is yet to react to the development.

Earlier this week, NCP legislator Jaydutt Kshirsagar had rebelled against the party candidate, and announced his support to the BJP.

