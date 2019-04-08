Focus on National Clean Air Plan: BJP, Congress make renewed promises to tackle pollution

Recognising air pollution as a national health emergency, both the BJP and the Congress have promised to strengthen the National Clean Air programme in their manifestos for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The National Clean Air Plan was launched by the Narendra Modi government earlier this year proposing 20-30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 2024, with 2017 as the base year for comparison. Amid extreme weather patterns, India has been facing the menace of pollution with the air quality in major cities falling in the very poor category at times.

BJP to focus on 102 cities under National Clean Air Plan

In its ‘Sankalp Patra’, the party promised to convert the National Clean Air Plan into a ‘mission’ and focus on 102 most polluted cities in the country. The party, if voted to power again, aims at reducing the level of pollution in each of these cities by at least 35 per cent over the next five years.

Environmentalists, however, have expressed their reservations with the plan claiming that it is “inadequately funded” with a “weak structure for implementation.” Talking to indianexpress.com, Senior Research Associate, Centre for Science and Environment, Polash Mukherjee said, “The 35 per cent target is something that the BJP government had discussed earlier which was later reduced. It’s a positive step but there are no legal deterrents for cities not meeting the targets set out.”

In its manifesto, the BJP said that they have “continuously protected and promoted the interest of forest dwellers particularly the tribal communities, and endeavoured to provide basic amenities, such as roads, telephone connectivity and cooking gas connection in addition to houses and toilets.” The BJP, however, does not mention any plans for the people dependent on forest resources for the day-to-day living. Meanwhile, a ‘Green Bonus’ will be provided to the Himalayan states to facilitate the protection and promotion of forests.

Congress to form action agenda on climate change

Congress president Rahul Gandhi released the party manifesto last week promising an action agenda to place India at the forefront of tackling global warming and environmental protection. The grand old party stressed on setting up a new independent body to work for forest development. The Environment Protection Authority, Congress said, will “redefine the role of the Forest Departments and increase our forest cover.”

A major issue contributing to climate change in India is the growing pressure on cities triggered by mass urbanisation. According to a report by the United Nations on climate change, the frequency of torrential rain and storm surges are on the rise in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi hitting those living in marginalised, informal settlements. Addressing the issue, the Congress plans to formulate a comprehensive policy on urbanisation to address problems of housing, habitat, pollution and climate change.