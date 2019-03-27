Lok Sabha Elections: AAP’s ‘crack team’ to keep an eye on its candidates

Fourteen AAP workers, part of an “emergency crack team”, will keep tabs on campaigning of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi, having been tasked with conducting “surprise inspections” of war rooms and tracking scheduled rallies and public interactions.

Advertising

Sharing the blueprint of the poll campaign, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said there will be one war room for party strategists and social media teams in every constituency, while the central one is being set up at the party’s headquarters on Rouse Avenue near central Delhi’s ITO.

Taking a leaf out of BJP’s ‘panna pramukh’ strategy, the AAP has come up with an ambitious plan to deploy around 1.48 lakh ‘vijay pramukhs’ in Delhi alone, who will be expected to provide a last-minute push to ensure voters come out on polling day. AAP had launched its campaign on March 23, making it clear that it cannot afford to lose any more time waiting for a word from the Congress on an electoral tie-up. Follow more election news here.

Rai Tuesday reiterated that AAP will focus on its campaign and will not speak on coalition unless the Congress comes up with a formal proposal.

The party has announced candidates to all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital.

“The emergency feedback team will have 14 members, with two persons in charge of each constituency. They will go for surprise inspections of the war rooms as well as keep tabs on public interactions of candidates. It is being done to ensure that our strategy is smoothly executed. Recently, there was an instance when a candidate was scheduled to hold 14 small meetings, but could manage only seven. That did not go down well with people waiting to hear their leader. We want to avoid such situations,” Rai said.

An AAP leader said that in the first phase, the party plans to appoint around 69,000 ‘vijay pramukhs’ and eventually take the number to 1.48 lakh by May 8. Delhi votes on May 12.