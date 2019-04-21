Lok Sabha Elections: AAP declares candidates for three seats in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday declared candidates for three seats in Haryana for the Lok Sabha Elections. Naveen Jaihind, a student leader, will contest the polls from Faridabad, while Krishan Kumar Agarwal, an advocate, will stand from Karnal. Former DGP Prithvi Raj will fight from Ambala.

The party had said earlier this week that it would contest three seats, and leave the remaining seven for the Janata Party, founded by former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders, Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala. The two parties have allied in the state after finding the Congress “not interesting” in an agreement.

Aam Aadmi Party declares candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. AAP Haryana State President Naveen Jaihind to fight from Faridabad, former DGP Prithvi Raj from Ambala, & Advocate Krishan Kumar Agarwal from Karnal. @IndianExpress — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) April 21, 2019

In a press conference Saturday, AAP leaders Minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh accused the Congress of “reneging” on seat-sharing talks and reiterated that the party was not ready for an alliance in Haryana.

The AAP, Congress and JJP had “earlier agreed to the 7-2-1 formula” where the Congress would be the biggest player with seven seats, while JJP would get two and AAP one, Sisodia said.

Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. The results will be declared on May 23.