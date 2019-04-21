Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections: AAP declares candidates for three seats in Haryanahttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-aap-declares-candidates-for-three-seats-in-haryana-5686715/

Lok Sabha Elections: AAP declares candidates for three seats in Haryana

Naveen Jaihind, a student leader, will contest the polls from Faridabad, while Krishan Kumar Agarwal, an advocate, will stand from Karnal. Former DGP Prithvi Raj will fight from Ambala.

Lok Sabha Elections: AAP declares candidates for three seats in Haryana
Naveen Jaihind, Krishan Kumar Agarwal and Prithvi Raj (Twitter/@AAPHaryana)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday declared candidates for three seats in Haryana for the Lok Sabha Elections. Naveen Jaihind, a student leader, will contest the polls from Faridabad, while Krishan Kumar Agarwal, an advocate, will stand from Karnal. Former DGP Prithvi Raj will fight from Ambala.

The party had said earlier this week that it would contest three seats, and leave the remaining seven for the Janata Party, founded by former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders, Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala. The two parties have allied in the state after finding the Congress “not interesting” in an agreement.

In a press conference Saturday, AAP leaders Minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh accused the Congress of “reneging” on seat-sharing talks and reiterated that the party was not ready for an alliance in Haryana.

Click here for more election news

The AAP, Congress and JJP had “earlier agreed to the 7-2-1 formula” where the Congress would be the biggest player with seven seats, while JJP would get two and AAP one, Sisodia said.

Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. The results will be declared on May 23.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Thrissur collector T V Anupama helps carry heavy voting equipment, wins hearts online
2 Their single-minded purpose: Make manual scavenging a poll issue
3 Constituency Watch, Sangli: No Congress, triangular fight keeps big names on toes