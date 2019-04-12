Compelled to go on our own: Congress on alliance with AAP in Delhi

Two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, the grand old party Friday said that they are compelled to go alone as “AAP is going back on its stand.”

Addressing a press conference, AICC in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko said, “AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different.”

The Congress said that they will announce the seats either on Saturday or Sunday but added that they are still open for an alliance in Delhi. “If they (AAP) are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today,” Chacko added.

“Saari baatein khatm ho gayi hain. Gathbandhan ki sambhavna poori tarah khatm ho gayi hai. Congress ki gathbandhan ki shartein avyavharik thi aur BJP ko fayda pahunchane vaali thi. (Talks are finished. There is no possibility of an alliance now. Congress’s conditions for an alliance were impractical and would have benefitted BJP),” senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said on Wednesday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has hardened its stance for an alliance with the Congress demanding the parliamentary seats of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal — three Haryana constituencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) — in return for setting aside as many seats in Delhi. The party has already declared candidates on all seven seats in Delhi and is actively campaigning with the top leadership addressing rallies and public meetings across Delhi NCR.

The decision to seek three seats from the Congress for an alliance was taken by CM Kejriwal after a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, a senior AAP leader said, adding that the party was ready to back a Congress candidate in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the AAP has forged an alliance with Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana and will contest on three seats. JJP will contest on seven seats in the state. “People of Haryana wanted this. Congratulations to the people of Haryana. Together, we will defeat BJP and work for development of Haryana,” Kejriwal tweeted.