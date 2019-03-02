AAP announces candidates for 6 out of 7 seats in Delhi for Lok Sabha polls, no alliance with Congress

Blaming the Congress for the breakdown of coalition talks between the two parties, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced names of the candidates for six of the seven seats in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the party’s hand was forced by the Congress’ categorical stand that its Delhi unit was completely against any tie up.

Rai claimed that on February 13, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had conveyed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a coalition wouldn’t take shape in Delhi due to the reluctance of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee leaders.

“He (Rahul) said so in front of all the Opposition leaders at Sharad Pawar’s residence,” Rai said.

Kejriwal has been saying that AAP was tired of trying to convince the Congress for an alliance to ensure that anti-BJP votes do not get split, thereby benefiting the ruling party at the Centre.

“Moreover, DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit made it clear on Friday that she was not in favour of any alliance. Time was running out and we had to announce names,” Rai said.

Delhi has seven Parliamentary seats, all of which were bagged by the BJP in the 2014 polls. AAP hasn’t announced any name for the West Delhi seat so far.

Advertising

The candidates whose names have been announced are: Atishi (East), Guggan Singh (North West), Raghav Chadha (South), Dilip Pandey (North East), Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk), and Brijesh Goyal (New Delhi).