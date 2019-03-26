AAP yet to get go-ahead from central leadership to contest from Maharashtra

More than a month after announcing its plan to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now reportedly seems uncertain about entering into the fray in the state, with the state unit yet to get a go-ahead from the party’s central leadership to contest the polls here.

“The state leadership showed carelessness in sending the list to Delhi. Some of the candidates, who were on the list of AAP, have joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and are contesting Lok Sabha on their tickets,” an AAP leader, not wishing to be named, said. The AAP had announced its plan to contests on 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sudhir Sawant clarified that since there was confusion on contesting the polls, the list was delayed. “But, then we have also sent the revised list and are now awaiting for the central leadership’s decision,” he added.

The party which had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra without success has been in a state of disarray in Maharashtra.

Recently, the party’s state leadership had dissolved three Lok Sabha constituency committees. This had angered the AAP activists, who had also sat on hunger strike in the party office in Chakala for two days claiming that they were not heard before taking the decisions.

Sources in the AAP said that the state convener Sudhir Sawant had dissolved the Kalva Mumbra Vidhan Sabha committee, Jalna and Aurangabad Lok Sabha committees without following the due procedure. “The activists were angered as they were not heard before taking the decision of dissolving the committees. It is against the laid down procedure,” said a AAP leader.

Another leader claimed that Sawant had taken the decision on his own without consulting the party colleagues. “It is not our party culture. Not just that the committees have been dissolved with a bias, there have been instances wherein Sawant has promoted the factionalism in the party by sidelines those who question him,” the leader added.

However, Sawant claimed that the issue has been resolved. “It was an internal party matter related to appointments and has been resolved now,” he added.