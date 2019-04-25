Lok Sabha elections: At 433 polling stations in West Tripura, voting process was not fully recorded on video

A review of CCTV footage from cameras set up for live webcasting and video recording in different polling booths of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency has found that 433 out of 1,679 polling stations did not undergo complete video recording. The review was held by Sandeep N Mahatme, the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency.

Meanwhile, a separate review of all CCTV footages and other related documents is being done by Special Election Observer Vinod Zutshi, who was sent from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine poll violence complaints lodged by different parties in the state. Zutshi will submit his findings to the Commission at New Delhi, officials said.

In a letter to Additional CEO Ushajen Mog, Mahatme furnished a consolidated report, prepared on the basis of statements from the Presiding Officer and Micro Observers, which said the poll process was vitiated in 54 polling stations. The report added that web streaming or offline video recording was not done for nine hours in 379 polling stations.

The report mentioned that webcasting cameras were not installed in 20 polling stations; cameras fell down on their own and were not reinstalled in 15; six polling stations had webcams fixed after 6 am on the date of voting; the webcasting camera fell down and was reported broken in one polling stations; CCTV cameras were removed by the operator before closure of polls in six polling stations; and the cameras fell down multiple times in five.

It added that camera positions were changed by operators in three locations, covered by a cloth in one, while other poll irregularities were reported from eight polling stations.

While full video recording wasn’t done in 379 polling stations, Presiding Officers and Micro Observers did not complain about any irregularity in 368.

In some cases, cameras were installed but memory cards weren’t available and votes were cast after cameras were turned off in other cases.

The East Tripura constituency went to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. On the day, North Tripura District Election Officer (DEO) C K Jamatia issued show-cause notice to a Kolkata-based CCTV vendor asking why webcasting cameras were installed in only 45 per cent polling booths of the district. Polling in the East Tripura (ST) seat was initially scheduled on April 18, but was deferred to April 23 over security concerns.

West Tripura saw 81.21 per cent of the 13,47,381 voters cast their vote on April 11, while East Tripura recorded 80.40 per cent of 12,61,861 voters exercise their franchise.