Lok Sabha polls 2019: At western UP booths, young voters have jobs, education on their minds

A scuffle erupted at a polling booth in Shamli, under Kairana Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday afternoon after some voters allegedly tried to caste their vote without identity cards. BSF personnel resorted to lathi-charge and fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Advertising

“Some people entered the polling premises in the primary school in Rasulpur Gurjana. They were not carrying verified identity cards. BSF personnel tried to resist their entry. Rounds were fired in the air to control the situation,” said Akhilesh Kumar, District Magistrate.

An FIR was filed under sections of IPC and Representation of the People Act. Videos of the incident on social media showed BSF men beating the alleged imposters with sticks before firing in the air.

“We have no confirmation if the people were supporters of a particular leader. It is part of investigation,” said Kumar.

Follow more election news here

Meanwhile, briefing the media, UP CEO L Venkateshwar Loo denied allegations of Dalit voters being stopped from voting at some booths and that EVMs had malfunctioned. The BSP had alleged that Dalit voters were stopped and EVMs had malfunctioned as votes were only going to the BJP. A senior BSP leader said that party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra lodged the complaint with the EC and spoke to UP DGP O P Singh.

Loo said, “We received BSP’s complaint. Though no specific places were mentioned, we asked all DMs to probe the allegations. No one was stopped from voting, and the claim that votes were going to BJP irrespective of who the person was voting for was found to be false.”

About packets of food with ‘NaMo’ written on it being distributed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Loo said the food was ordered from a place called ‘NaMo’. “The shop has been functional for 7-8 years and it was a coincidence that food was ordered from there,” he said.

Young voters queuing up at polling booths in western UP had varied concerns on their minds. Standing in line at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur constituency, Meenu (19), Renu (23) and Nisha (19) said their foremost concern was unemployment.

Like many Dalit girls in their village, Meenu stopped going to school after the violence in May 2017. “The atmosphere was terrible, and unsafe for girls. The only girls’ school in the village is up to Class VIII,” she said.

Babita (21), who also stopped studying after Class X, said, “There is no employment for women here. We are hoping that with a change of government, something will come by.”

According to many first-time women voters, girls should be able to study till Class XII in the village, and get jobs. There was another concern: “We want to vote for peace, happiness and the end of our oppression,” said Renu.

Jobs and peace were again the concerns in Baghonwali village of Bijnor constituency, where most of the young men were preparing for government job recruitment. “We do not have much hope of getting jobs —- most men in this village go to Saudi Arabia and work as labourers. But while voting, I had in mind the current threat to our Constitution,” said Mohammad Ahmed (21), who is pursuing a B.Tech degree. At Titawi village in Muzaffarnagar’s sugarcane belt, young men like Gaurav Rathi (24) echoed “farmer issues” of his elders.

The concerns of some young voters in Muzaffarnagar town’s Shiv Chowk were somewhat different. “The most important issue is national security. The government gave an instant response to the Pulwama attack, it is strengthening the Army. There has been development also —- roads are better, people are getting more jobs,” said Gaurav Garg (25), who works in his family business.

But in Shabbirpur, 20-year old Sanjay Kumar was counting on change. “Voting is a right given to us by Babasaheb (Ambedkar) to change governments who don’t work for us and vote out oppression. If someone new comes into power, they will have to introduce something new for the people.”